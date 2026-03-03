It’s so easy to blow through a busy day without a break. When your schedule is swamped, it often feels like a big ask to take an hour lunch — and you can forget about that 10 minute brain-break walk. But according to TikTok, everyone can use just 90 seconds for a quick reset.

The “90-second rule” reminds you of the power of taking a beat. According to mindset coach @passionbased, it’s one of the simplest ways to cope with stress and give yourself a mini reset. As soon as you feel tension bubble up, she says to set a timer for 90 seconds and sit with yourself. Once the minute and a half is up, you then clap your hands together to reset the energy, and get back to your day.

Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor, a leading neuroscientist, has said that it takes 90 seconds for emotions to ripple through your body. It doesn’t matter if you’re feeling mad, sad, stressed, or scared — chances are it’ll pass soon. The 90-second break is all about giving yourself the chance to recalibrate.

Ninety seconds is also the perfect amount of time to sit and do literally nothing. In the past, TikTokers have tried to “raw dog boredom” for 15 whole minutes as a way to reset their relationship to stress and dopamine, but 90 seconds is a great place to start. Here’s why.

Take More 90-Second Breaks

According to Djuan Short, LCSW, a licensed trauma therapist and founder of Dahlia Rose Wellness Center, 90 seconds can turn your whole day around thanks to the way it interrupts your thought pattern and gets you out of a rut.

“When stress rises, the body shifts into alert mode,” she tells Bustle. “If that activation is not fueled by more thoughts, it can move through relatively quickly. You do not always need an hour away. You need a moment where you are not performing, responding, or consuming.”

It’s also a micro way to refresh your energy. “Most people are not exhausted because they are doing too much. They are exhausted because they never fully stop,” Short says. “In a culture built on notifications, deadlines, and visibility, even a brief pause can feel radical. Ninety seconds feels small enough to be possible, but meaningful enough to feel like something that belongs to you.”

Short says you could take 90-second breaks after a tense email, difficult conversation, stress-inducing doom-scrolling sesh, or whenever you notice physical signs of stress in your body, like a clenched jaw or raised shoulders.

How To Rest For 90 Seconds

Vilin Visuals/E+/Getty Images

This hack isn’t about giving up your lunch break in favor of taking a 90-second pause. Instead, it’s about fitting more mini breaks into day, especially if you deal with a lot of stress. “Something as short as 90 seconds can feel surprisingly powerful,” Short says. “It interrupts urgency.” And that, in turn, can help you better cope with a chaotic schedule.

To give the 90-second rule a try, set a timer for a minute and a half, then push back from your desk and do nothing. Don’t think. Don’t scroll. Just close your eyes, soften your gaze, or stare out the window. “Take a slow breath with a longer exhale,” she says. “Unclench your jaw.” If you want to help a tough emotion pass, ask yourself how you’re feeling. “That simple check-in shifts the brain from reacting to observing.”

According to Short, the quietness should feel restorative and help you to get back to your day with a calm focus. The relaxation factor is also helpful before bed. “When you stop consuming input — no scrolling, no responding, no performing — your brain reduces stimulation,” she says. Ninety seconds of nothingness is surprisingly relaxing, especially at the end of a hectic day, and it can also help you snooze.

Once the 90 seconds are up, notice how you feel. More relaxed? More focused? Less angry? “I recommend taking these resets as often as needed, especially on high-demand days,” Short says. “Ninety seconds is not just a break; it's an intentional reset. In a world that tells us slowing down is falling behind, a 90-second pause is a small act of reclaiming control over your own pace.”

Source:

Djuan D. Short, LCSW, licensed trauma therapist, founder of Dahlia Rose Wellness Center