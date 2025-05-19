Nothing will ruin your mood quite like a day at the office, especially when you’re stuck sitting at a desk under blaring fluorescent bulbs. It’s why it’s so important to take a break from the stale, stagnant office air and artificial lighting by going outside. On TikTok, many people are taking it one step further by also having “sunflower time.”

On May 7, creator @aubzwags posted a clip of herself on a break at work. Instead of eating lunch at her desk or going for a walk, she stood still, closed her eyes, and basked in the sun. “Does anyone else have to get up mid-workday to go outside and sunflower themselves like a sad little houseplant just trying to stay alive, or is that just me?” The video now has over 600,000 views and hundreds of comments.

One person wrote, “Yesssss. My office is a cave. This is so real.” Someone else said, “Used to do this when I worked at the library on my break every day. At first my coworkers would come outside and ask if I was OK. Eventually they accepted it, and started joining in.” Another joked, “Brb, timeblocking: sunflower.”

Others, like @vicinailbar, have also been perking up, plant-style. “I saw another creator ‘sunflowering’ outside and I absolutely loved the idea. Even 30 seconds of this calming silence, facing the sun, eyes closed [...] made me feel sooo good.” Here’s what to know about this trend, and why it could be the easiest way to boost your mood.

“Sunflower Time” Will Boost Your Mood

According to Dr. Hannah Holmes, a licensed psychologist, it’s very common for people to skip their lunch breaks and stay inside all day. “Many of us have busy schedules, and taking time to step away from work or other obligations to spend some time outside can drop to the bottom of the priority list,” she tells Bustle.

It might not sound like a big deal, but a lack of exposure to sunlight can lead to a bad mood, lack of energy, and even sleep problems due to the way it impacts your circadian rhythm. “This is part of why some people especially struggle with depression or anxiety during colder times of year with shorter periods of sunlight,” she says.

Basking in the brightness not only feels warm and relaxing, but it also releases the “feel-good” hormone serotonin, which is involved in regulating your mood. “Sunlight plays an important role in your body's production of vitamin D, which is also related to energy levels, mood, and sleep,” says Holmes.

The benefits of “sunflower time” are psychological, too. “You are taking a few moments to yourself to simply ‘be,’” says Holmes. “This is a beautiful opportunity for mindfully enjoying the moment, which can reduce stress and reset your focus so you can return to the day feeling recharged.”

How Long Should You “Sunflower”?

While even a quick 10 seconds spent facing the sun will feel nice, Holmes recommends aiming for five minutes, if you can. Simply go outside, face the sun, close your eyes, and relax. You can stand, sit, listen to music, revel in the silence — whatever feels right.

It’s something you can do in the morning to help you wake up, in the middle of the work day, on the weekends when you’ve been bed rotting for a little too long, or whenever you need a quick pick-me-up. “The most important consideration is simply going outside when you have the opportunity,” she says.

Something else to keep in mind? Since the sun’s UV rays are strongest in the mid-afternoon, you should make an extra effort to protect your skin if you’re basking around 3 p.m. Think sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat. “The positive effects of the sun do still occur even with sunscreen,” says Holmes, so don’t worry about dimming its shine. Happy sunflowering!

Source:

Dr. Hannah Holmes, licensed psychologist, founder of Holmes Psychology & Consulting