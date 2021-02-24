A Therapist Shares 7 Tips for Managing Anxiety

Anxiety is extremely common. It is one of most prevalent mental health disorders, affecting 40 million adults in the United States, according to a 2018 report, with these numbers likely much higher due to the pandemic. We spoke with therapist and author Nedra Glover Tawwab, who has practiced relationship therapy for 12 years, to understand what small steps you can take to manage feelings of anxiety. She gave us seven tips you can incorporate into your daily routine to ease some of these symptoms.

A Little Bit Better is a new series from Bustle exploring research-backed ways you can level up your life by creating attainable habits and manageable routines.

You can follow Nedra for more advice on Instagram at @nedratawwab and her website.

Other videos you might enjoy:

We Asked a Doctor Why Having A Dog Makes You Healthier

What It's Like To Get Diagnosed With Infertility In Your 20s

What It’s Like To Live With LYME DISEASE

Video Credits

Host: Nedra Tawwab

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Cinematographer: Marshall Stief

Post Supervisor: Amy Eakin

Editor: Delia Kelly

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan