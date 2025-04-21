9 Predictions For The 2025 WNBA Season, According To Superfans & Experts

Even people who say they don’t like sports are falling in love with the WNBA. It’s hard to resist superstars like Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese, as well as up-and-coming college players like Flau’jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers, who are shooting shots, breaking records, and slaying pre-game tunnel walks. Thanks to them, the game is more thrilling than ever.

If you’re excited to watch the league when the 2025 season kicks off on May 16, you’re in good company. In 2024, the WNBA experienced a 14% surge in attendance from 2023, with the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever often filling more than 17,000 seats per game. Early-season games on ESPN averaged 1.43 million viewers last year, up 181% from 2023, and they’re expected to score an even bigger audience this season.

Like any sport, it can take a little time to catch on to how the game is played — and to soak in all the insider info you need to maximize the drama both on the court and off. If you’re brand new to the women’s ball or looking to up your game as a fan, this is the only cheat sheet you’ll need. Here, superfans and experts outline what to look out for during the 2025 WNBA season, including predictions and newly drafted players to keep an eye on.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

All Eyes On Paige Bueckers...

Even the most casual WNBA fan knows the league has an incoming superstar rookie class that includes Paige Bueckers, who the Dallas Wings drafted as the league’s No. 1 overall pick following a National Championship win with UConn.

“She has a very high basketball IQ and can score from anywhere on the floor. Some people are already saying that Paige is the most NBA-ready guard since Diana Taurasi, who just retired last year. There’s this electric sense that she’s about to absolutely kill it.” — Linda Martindale, a student-athlete performance coach

...And Her Matchup With Caitlin Clark

On June 27, Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, last year’s record-breaking rookie guard, who now plays for the Indiana Fever, will face off on Bueckers’ new home turf. The game is expected to be so massive that it’s already been moved to a bigger venue to accommodate an influx of fans.

“The last time they played [each other], Caitlin won in the Final Four. I want to see if Paige is going to get her back for that one. I love the competitiveness between them. I’m also curious to see if Paige will have similar success to Caitlin, who broke all sorts of rookie records in her first year.” — Vanessa, a WBNA superfan who posts on TikTok @vanessaflo

Tickets Are Going Fast

Don’t wait to whip out your calendar and your credit card. Fans will also be on the edge of their seats when Angel Reese, a forward for the Chicago Sky and another mega-star rookie from 2024, goes up against Clark. Their first showdown is May 17 in Chicago, followed by a Saturday in June.

“In total, they’ll play each other five times this season. The WNBA is expecting these games to sell out.” — L.M.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Front Offices Have Shuffled The Decks (Er, Rosters)

During the offseason, there was a vigorous round of musical chairs among teams — think Tasha Cloud moving from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty. Further shaking things up: Unrivaled, a new professional women’s basketball league that plays 3-on-3 games, and newly established WNBA teams like the Golden State Valkyries.

“Along with all these shifts, I’m also interested to see how this year’s draft class plays against last year’s draft class. Last year’s class was so popular. They drove so much energy, culture, and fandom into the WNBA. This year’s draft class may have been the same year in school, but many had different eligibility requirements before they could make it to the league. I’m really excited to see how they’ll stack up.” — Ellen Hyslop, co-founder of The Gist, a popular sports newsletter, and co-host of The Gist Of It podcast

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Brand Deals Are Getting Bigger

It’s fun to see what’s happening on the court, but also what’s going on behind the scenes and on players’ personal accounts. Many athletes are scoring major brand deals, essentially becoming CEOs in their own right. Clark has a multi-million-dollar deal with Nike, Reese has partnerships with Hershey’s and Reebok, and Brink is both a brand ambassador for Urban Decay and the new face of SKIMS. As for Bueckers, she’s inked contracts with Nike, Bose, Gatorade, and Ally Financial.

“We’ve often seen brands do a ‘one size fits all’ approach with women’s and men’s sports, but as of lately, there have been so many brands looking to appeal to what a women’s sports fan would actually like and consume. Whether that’s beauty brands, women’s health... It’s so fun to see how a women’s sports consumer is at the forefront of these partnerships.” — Aliyah Funschelle, women's sports reporter

Watch Out For The Valkyries...

The WNBA now has 13 teams with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries — the league’s first new organization since 2008. Will they have beginner’s luck?

“I’m looking forward to seeing what [the Valkyries] can do. The team drafted Lithuanian guard Justė Jocytė in the 5th pick, and she is going to be exciting to watch. She has been playing professionally in Europe since she was 14. Also, Tiffany Hayes was the 6th Player of the Year in 2024 and will be huge for Golden State, as she has 12 years of WNBA experience. Head coach Natalie Nakase and General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin have built a roster that includes a mix of seasoned players and strong rookies. I also don’t think you can ignore the fact that the Golden State has been a ‘basketball town’ with the success of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. There is a lot of support for this new team, and they have a lot to prove.” — L.M.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

...And The New York Liberty (Again)

After winning the WNBA Championships in 2022 and 2023, the Las Vegas Aces ended their run in the 2024 WNBA semifinals with a crushing loss to the New York Liberty.

“They wanted a three-peat, so they now have a lot to prove and will come out swinging. On the other hand, the New York Liberty, led by Breanna Stewart (two-time MVP), Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones (2021 MVP), are currently favored to win again. Leonie Fiebich, a 6-foot-4 forward from Germany, is an up-and-comer as well. The Liberty has a lot of seasoned and experienced talent and great team chemistry that puts them in a great position to win big [again]. A lot of teams will be coming after them.” — L.M.

Cameron Brink Is Back!

In June 2024, star forward Cameron Brink tore her ACL, ending her rookie WNBA season. The injury was a huge blow to her team, the Los Angeles Sparks.

“She was a standout player for Stanford in college and then was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. After her injury, Susan and Curtis Borchardt of The Athlete Blueprint have been doing her rehabilitation, and they will undoubtedly have her back in the best shape of her career. She will be back in action in June, ready to dominate both ends of the floor, and fans will be waiting anxiously to see her play.” — L.M.

The Players Will Feel Like Friends

In the past, professional ballers were just that — players on a court. Now, due to the league’s widespread popularity and the personal platforms cultivated by each star, it almost feels like you actually know them.

“The draft classes from the past few years have been so strong on-court, but now we’re also starting to see that these players are brands, as well as athletes. Their fans know who they are and how they want to be portrayed. Angel Reese, Cameron [Brink], and Flau’jae [Johnson] all have their own podcasts, so you feel like you’re friends with them. Then you also get to go watch them play basketball, too. We’ve never had that before, and it’s so exciting.” — E.H.

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.