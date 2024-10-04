In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, chef and best-selling author Alison Roman shares her thoughts on schedules, social media, and the one thing she always does before bed.

Alison Roman wants to teach you how to cook. “It sounds a little dramatic, but I do feel like it's my life's purpose,” she tells Bustle. The 39-year-old chef has been honing her skills since her career began at 19, when she worked as an assistant to a baker at Sona in Los Angeles near where she grew up.

Since then Roman has worked at various restaurants, including Milk Bar in New York City. She’s written about food for the likes of Bon Appétit, and she’s also penned several best-selling cookbooks, like Nothing Fancy and Dining In.

What really launched her to stardom was an infamous stew recipe affectionately dubbed “The Stew.” It went viral online in 2020, along with her chocolate chip cookies, now simply called “The Cookies.” These recipes are just as easy to make as they are delicious — hence the appeal.

Roman fell in love with food while watching culinary shows on TV as a kid. “I didn't go to formal cooking school, so I learned from the chefs [on Food Network], taking the techniques I liked and leaving the rest,” she says.

In a full circle moment, she officially has her own show called Alison Roman’s Home Movies, which started on YouTube and premiered on the Tastemade streaming channel on Oct. 2. It’s a cheeky, laidback look inside her kitchen where she makes perfectly imperfect dishes that pack a flavorful punch.

When Roman isn’t cooking or hosting dinner parties, she’s likely walking through a farmer’s market in Brooklyn, where she lives with her husband, director/producer Max Cantor, or popping up to her tiny grocery store called First Bloom, near the couple’s second home in upstate New York.

Below, Roman shares her thoughts on the bed rot trend, her must-have kitchen tool, and how to find the best lettuce at the farmer’s market.

Walk me through a typical morning.

I wake up around 8 a.m. and make a smoothie with spinach, oat milk, protein powder, bananas, and ice. I also like to go for coffee with my husband in our neighborhood. Even if I don't get a drink, it's nice to put on clothes and get out of the house.

What’s your go-to workout?

I'm doing prenatal Pilates and prenatal yoga, which is definitely more boring than regular Pilates and yoga, but it's good to do something while I’m pregnant. It’s a lot of breathing and slow stretching. I also talk to the other women and we’ll share how we’re feeling.

What’s the rest of your day look like?

I usually take calls in the first half of the day, then get to work. But every day is different. Sometimes I need to go to the farmer's market. Sometimes I'm driving upstate. Routine is beneficial for a lot of people, and I’m sure if I was forced into it, I would do it happily. But on my own, I don't gravitate toward it.

I have to ask... what’s your zodiac sign?

I'm a Virgo, which totally contradicts not liking schedules. I like to live in chaos.

So you aren’t into lazy days or the bed rot trend?

No, that would make me too anxious. I don't like doing nothing. Maybe that's the Virgo showing.

What’s your go-to salad topping?

Honestly, the best ingredient is the lettuce itself. When I'm at a farmer's market, that's what I prioritize buying. Lettuce will tell you when it wants to be eaten. If it looks wilted, tired, or sad, then it might not be your best bet. If it looks fresh and crisp, it’s probably delicious.

Is there a cooking gadget you can't live without?

My kitchen tools haven’t changed since I started. I believe in a wooden spoon, a spatula, a microplane, and tongs. That’s all I need.

Do you ever get tired of making your most viral recipes, like The Stew or The Cookies?

I actually don’t make them that often! Once my recipes are born I send them into the world and then they're free to live their own life in your kitchen.

How do you wind down after a hectic day?

I do The New York Times’s crossword, Wordle, and other silly little games. I have to do all of the puzzles. Like, I can't do one and not the other three. I have to finish them all.

How do you balance work, life, and social media?

I actually don't pay attention to social media anymore. I feel like there's a lot of pressure to be everywhere all at once, to be accessible, and remind people you exist. But my heart’s not in it, and I think that’s OK. The people who enjoy cooking and who love good recipes know where to find me.

What’s your number one tip for learning to cook?

The easiest way to get better is to have people over, because then you have a reason to do it. It’s very tough to self-motivate, but if guests are coming you’re like, “OK, I have to do this.” And you might find yourself enjoying it.

Do you have any advice for people who wish they liked cooking, but view it as a chore?

I believe everyone can cook, but I don't believe everybody has to. We don't all have to love everything. It’s really OK if you don’t like it. Be free.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.