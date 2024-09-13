Everyone gives Virgos a hard time for being uptight perfectionists, but what else do you expect from an analytical earth sign? People born under the Scales are always striving to improve themselves, and that often means they have a penchant for to-do lists, calendars, and good, old-fashioned hard work.

If you’re a Virgo, there’s a good chance you start your day early — like 4 a.m. early. As a sign ruled by detail-oriented Mercury, you like to make sure you have enough time to get your head on straight before you go to work. That’s why you have your clothes laid out, your coffee station at the ready, and your keys waiting by the front door. If your morning gets thrown off-kilter, you just don’t feel like yourself.

No surprises here, but Virgo reigns over the sixth house, which is associated with health, routine, and lifestyle. This explains why you never miss a yoga routine and why you prefer a thorough everything shower to a quick rinse. These daily habits help you feel your best, especially before tackling emails, leading meetings, or running a bunch of errands, and they also contribute to your success.

Out of the 12 zodiac signs, Virgos are the ones who truly seem to have it together (seriously, everyone else looks up to you) but it is easy for you to go overboard with the organization and overthinking. According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, “Virgos love routines and having everything ‘just right,’ but that same desire for perfection can hold them back.”

When it comes to truly being well, it’s sometimes important to tear a page from the Libra handbook and strike a better balance. Here are the three self-care tips every Virgo needs to keep in mind, the astrologer says.

1. Let Go Of Perfection

Yuliya Taba/E+/Getty Images

If you have a lot of Virgo placements in your birth chart, then you need to hear that it’s OK to be messy. Repeat: it is OK to be messy. “Virgos are all about the details, and that can be both a blessing and a curse,” says Bell.

On one hand, you’re never going to lose your keys or forget to charge your phone. On the other, you sometimes can’t sleep because you’re too busy thinking about that awkward thing you said at a party two weeks ago. “You guys want everything to be just right, but life isn’t always perfect,” says Bell. That’s normal. Fine. Healthy, even.

To give yourself a much-needed break, she suggests letting go of perfection — just a little. Start small, maybe by sending a text to a friend without rereading it three times, and then build up to bigger things, like letting a dirty dish or two sit in the sink overnight.

“Learning to roll with things as they are will keep your stress levels in check and help you feel more balanced,” she says.

2. Prioritize Sleep (No, Really)

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Moment/Getty Images

According to Bell, your brain is always planning, analyzing, and organizing. “It’s why Virgos tend to burn out faster than other signs,” she says, especially compared to chilled-out Sagittarians and laidback Taureans. It’s perfectly fine to think fast and to keep busy, but it’s also important to go into Sleep Mode on a regular basis.

Even though you know you should hit the hay at a reasonable hour, it doesn’t stop you from sending one last email or ironing one last shirt. When you do get in bed, your mind often continues to race as you think about the next day — and that is not conducive to sleep.

To get the rest you need, Bell recommends setting a bedtime and sticking to it. Treat it like an appointment on your calendar and honor it just like you do for everything else. It’s also a good idea to create a peaceful bedtime routine. Prioritize things that you know will help you wind down, like reading a book or lighting a soothing candle.

If you’re convinced sleep is lazy or unproductive, remind yourself that it’s just as, if not more important, than all of your other wellness habits. “Sleep is your bestie here,” says Bell. “You need enough so your body can recharge and your mind can reset.” Speaking of which, it’s also OK to add in more power naps.

3. Move Your Body, Move Your Mind

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Even with all of your planning and action-oriented to-do lists, it’s not uncommon for you to experience analysis paralysis. This is when you freeze up and stare off into space in a fit of indecision. It can happen when you place too much pressure on yourself to make the right choice, and it often feels extra intense for Virgos who always want the most ideal outcomes.

If you feel stuck, Bell recommends pushing back from your desk and going for a walk. “One of the best things you can do is to get moving,” she says. Take yourself on a walking meeting (calling it a meeting might inspire you to stroll) and you should start to feel refreshed in more ways than one. As Bell says, “Physical movement helps clear your mind and shakes off the stress.”

This is a good tip in general, even when you aren’t feeling stuck or overwhelmed. Walking is an excellent way to lower your stress levels, especially when you wander aimlessly without an objective. Instead of counting steps or trying to reach a target heart rate, let yourself meander around your neighborhood.

If you’re a stressed-out Virgo, you’ll really appreciate the downtime and the sense of freedom. And who knows? That relaxed energy might even trickle into other areas of your life.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion