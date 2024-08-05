Before there was Simone Biles, Team USA had another GOAT: Allyson Felix, the most decorated American athlete in Olympic track and field history, with a casual 11 medals to her name — seven of them gold. Over the course of five consecutive Olympic Games, she competed in 100 meters, 200 meters, and 400 meters before retiring from the sport in 2022.

For the first time in 20 years, Felix is attending the Olympics as a spectator. On Aug. 4 at OMEGA House Paris, the athlete spoke to Bustle about what wellness and self-care look like for her these days.

During the height of her athletic career, she did three hours of endurance training on the track and muscled through two hours of lifting in the gym per day, plus warm-ups, stretching, drills, and physical therapy.

Now that she’s no longer in training mode, she’s scaled back and is experimenting with other forms of exercise.

“[My workout routine has] changed a little bit since I had my baby,” says Felix, 38. She and her husband Kenneth Ferguson, a sprinter and hurdler, welcomed a son in April; their daughter was born in 2018.

“I’m still trying to get back to what I love, but it’s been a lot of new things — Pilates and tennis and group fitness — so, moving away from just track workouts and trying to explore things that are fun and different,” she says.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To stay centered, Felix keeps a gratitude journal, stays hydrated, and prioritizes her skin care routine. “Healthy skin is important to me. With my athletic background, I’ve been out in the sun so much,” she says.

She likes to use Merit’s cleanser and moisturizer, among other products. “I’m all about simplicity and I love that I can do so much with five things and be out the door right away,” she says.

She’s long been passionate about supporting other people’s well-being. Under former President Obama’s administration, she served on the Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition to make healthier lifestyles more accessible for all Americans. After surviving pre-eclampsia during her pregnancy with her daughter, she testified before the United States House Committee on Ways and Means in 2021 about the Black maternal mortality crisis.

Truly a champion.