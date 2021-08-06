Twitter Is Mind-Blown By Allyson Felix's Historic Olympic Win

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are nearly over, but competing athletes are still delivering record-breaking performances in full force. In the 400-meter track and field final on Aug. 6, Team USA sprinter Allyson Felix scored the bronze from lane 9 — making her the most decorated female Olympian in the sport with 10 medals. It’s an especially impressive feat for the 35-year-old athlete, who won her first Olympic medal at 18 years old during the 2004 Athens Games.

Felix finished the 400 in third place, with Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo taking gold and Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino earning silver. Per NBC News, the American sprinter clocked a lifetime best time of 49.46, a mere 0.26 seconds behind Paulino and 1.10 seconds after Miller-Uibo. Her third place finish is a historic one, as she not only surpassed Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey’s record for most Olympic medals earned by a female track athlete but also tied Carl Lewis for the most medals won by an American track athlete regardless of gender. Felix’s next race is slated to be the 4x400-meter relay on Aug. 7, and if she earns another medal, she’ll eclipse Lewis as Team USA’s overall most decorated track and field competitor.

The bronze medalist qualified for her fifth Summer Olympics back in June after finishing second in the 400-meter race at the United States trials. Felix’s 49.46-second sprint was her best time yet in Tokyo, as well as her first sub-50 run since she survived the near-fatal pregnancy and birth of her daughter Camryn. After Felix endured an emergency cesarean section on Nov. 28, 2018, just 32 weeks into her pregnancy, her now-two-year-old daughter spent her first weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. At the 400-meter race, Camryn was held on the sidelines by Felix’s fellow runner husband, Kenneth Ferguson.

“This is so much bigger than running fast,” she told NBC Nightly News ahead of the Aug. 6 race. “It’s showing women that we can be present at home, and we can also thrive in our professions.”

