Take a second to mentally scan your body and assess your stress levels. Are your shoulders raised? Your jaw clenched? Are you kind of holding your breath, especially as you think about your never-ending to-do list?

To reset and relax, it could be as easy as alternate nostril breathing, also known as Nadi Shodhana or Anulom Vilom in Sanskrit. According to Amanda Sacks, LCSW, a licensed therapist and E-RYT 500 yoga teacher at We All Feel, alternate nostril breathing is a type of pranayama, which is a word that often translates to “life force energy.” It points to the deep connection between how you breathe and how you feel.

To try alternate nostril breathing, you simply press one side of your nose closed as you breathe in, and then close the other nostril as you breathe out. On TikTok, many people are saying they pause and breathe this way whenever they feel a zing of anxiety or the weight of their worries.

Others use it to regulate their nervous system when they’re stressed, and in a June 29 clip, creator @yogannica said you can even try it when you’re tired because it helps balance your energy channels. In her comments, someone said, “Wow, I actually feel much calmer.” Here’s what to know.

What Is Alternate Nostril Breathing?

“Nadi Shodhana is commonly known as ‘alternate nostril breathing’ because the breath is consciously directed through one nostril at a time in a steady rhythm,” says Sacks. This breathing technique is something you might do in a yoga class, but it’s also one you can try on your own anytime you’re feeling tense.

When you breathe in on one side at a time, it reduces feelings of anxiety and can help activate a calm nervous system. “Nadi Shodhana can also support mental clarity and focus during the day and offer calmness while preparing for bed,” she adds. A few inhales in the evening, and you should be asleep in no time.

Of course, it makes sense that you would feel calmer when you focus on your breath, but that’s not the only reason why alternate nostril breathing is so soothing. “Nadi Shodhana is said to balance the activity between the left and right hemispheres of the brain, which brings fresh oxygen flow to the body and bloodstream,” says Sacks.

It’s also an anti-anxiety tool you can take with you everywhere. “One of the best things about pranayama is that you don’t need a yoga mat or a full class to receive its benefits,” she says. “As long as you can sit still and feel comfortable placing your hands on your face, you can try Nadi Shodhana.”

How To Try Alternate Nostril Breathing

To try alternate nostril breathing, Sacks recommends finding a comfy place to sit, though you can also do it while standing still. Settle in with a straight spine, which is helpful when you’re taking deep breaths, and close your eyes.

Bring your right hand towards your face and gently place your index and middle fingers between your eyebrows — often referred to as your third eye.

Let your thumb lightly hover over your right nostril and your ring finger over your left nostril.

Close your right nostril with your thumb and slowly inhale through your left nostril.

Next, close your left nostril with your ring finger and simultaneously release your thumb.

Exhale through your right nostril.

Inhale through your right nostril.

Then, close your right nostril, release the left, and exhale through your left nostril.

That’s one round of Nadi Shodhana.

Continue this cycle for five to ten rounds, or about three to five minutes.

“The breath remains slow and steady throughout,” says Sacks. “When you finish the final exhale, gently release your hands and return to your natural breathing pattern.”

Nadi Shodhana Tips

If you’re new to alternate nostril breathing, Sacks says it’s best to try it for the first time when you’re already relaxed. That way your body can get a read on how it’s supposed to feel as you breathe in and out, calm and centered.

Practice it a few times and you should be ready to give it a try when you need it most, like before a stressful meeting, when you’re nervous before a date, or when you’re having trouble falling asleep.

Source:

Amanda Sacks, LCSW, licensed therapist, E-RYT 500 yoga teacher at We All Feel