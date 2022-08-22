Shutterstock
Ankle stability is the ability to keep your ankle in a neutral position without it rolling in or out as you move, says Dr. Dave Candy, PT. It’s key for walking, especially on uneven surfaces, as well as running and jumping. Here, pros share ankle stability exercises you can do.
Candy suggests this move to strengthen your ligaments.
- Stand on one leg.
- Lightly hold onto a wall for support.
- Maintain slight arch in the foot you’re standing on.
- Keep your ankle in a neutral position.
- Hold for 12 seconds.
- Repeat 5 times per side.