Dolly Parton Teamed Up With Apple To Help You Get Your Steps In

Wellness
Fitness+ launches Time to Walk to encourage more movement.
DekiArt/E+/Getty Images
Getting in your steps just got more entertaining. The Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk program, an audio-guided walking experience that features notable guests who share personal stories and their favorite songs as you take a stroll, launches today on the app.
Getty Images/ imagenavi
The first episodes star Dolly Parton, musician Shawn Mendes, NBA all-star Draymond Green, and actor Uzo Aduba. Each guest shares personal stories — think life lessons and meaningful memories, like Parton on walking on her farm with her dad — followed by music of their choosing.