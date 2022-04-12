10 Arm Exercises You Can Do Without Any Weights

Fitness
No dumbbells needed.
No dumbbells on hand? No worries. You can still get an effective arm workout using nothing more than your own bodyweight. Bodyweight exercises are also great for beginners, says trainer John Gardner. Here are 10 arm exercises you can do without any equipment.
Gardner recommends dips to work the triceps.
- Rest palms on edge of chair, fingers face forward.
- Knees bent, feet hip-width apart.
- Lower body until elbows bend 45 degrees.
- Push into palms to raise back up to start.
- Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.