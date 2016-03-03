7 Surprising Sources For Porn

Porn websites — many of us have visited them; many of us love them. But if you're tired of scrolling through the same types of videos on the same mainstream platforms, it may be time to look for alternative sources for porn. While sites like Pornhub and YouPorn offer streaming, high-quality porn for free — and can be really appealing, as a result — there are so many other options out there. And you might just realize you like it even better.

"The benefits of viewing less traditional porn — like female-directed porn, or erotica based more on narrative — are many," Jenni Skyler, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, a certified sex therapist, sexologist, and licensed marriage and family therapist for AdamEve.com, tells Bustle. "Couples can watch together, and maybe even learn real skills. Individuals can watch and not feel bad about themselves [...] And those learning about their sexuality may learn real-life intimacy if viewing such films."

Not to mention, there's almost certainly going to be a wider range of genres to choose from. So if you’re not keen on traditional porn sites but are still interested in finding something sexy to look at (or read), go ahead and expand your horizons. Below are seven sites to check out, from online erotica to sites featuring real couples having sex.

1. OnlyFans

OnlyFans, a platform that's been having a moment during quarantine, allows influencers to make some money by sharing their personal content — photos, videos, etc. — which is good for them and good for you. It means having access to a totally different type of porn while being able to support your favorite influencers.

Not all of the content on the site is X rated content; you can also find videos from fitness instructors and chefs, among other things. But if you treat yourself to a subscription (starting at $4.99) you'll be able to see adult performers posting much more graphic content.

2. Me In My Place

While there are many fantastic boudoir-style websites out there, Me In My Place is one of the strongest, featuring real women posing provocatively in their own homes. And during a time like this, what could be better than that?

The website and app feature galleries upon galleries of consenting women of all shapes and sizes photographed in sexy poses. Even better, Me In My Place has monetized their site by offering a subscription service that gives users full access to the website, which can be viewed from your phone, tablet, computer, and laptop. Prices are: monthly ($9.99), 6-month ($19.99), annual (29.99).

For a sneak peek, check out their Instagram.

3. Instagram

While you can’t get full nudity on Instagram, you get pretty damn close if you know where to look. Whether you follow your favorite porn stars, models, influencers, or just people who strike your fancy, Instagram offers heaps upon heaps of folks in near-pornographic poses and clothing (see: none).

If you aren't sure where to start with all the options out there, dive into: @menandcoffee, @cheekyexploits, @hotdudeswithkittens, or @hotdudeswithdogs. Or simply search for hashtags to see content that puts you in the mood.

4. Reddit

If you go to the right subreddits, such as r/gifsgonewild, you'll quickly see Reddit is a virtual treasure trove of home-made porn. Most moderators take their jobs very seriously, so everything stays on the up and up. And as a result, real people are able to freely and comfortably post super hot photos and videos of themselves alone or with a partner(s), for your viewing pleasure.

5. Online Erotica

Do you like to let your imagination do most of the work? Then you might want to check out some online erotica. "These forms of pornography encourage our minds to be the first part of our being that feels stimulation, and allows our bodies to gently follow suit without pressure or time constraints," Mia Sabat, a sex therapist at Emjoy, tells Bustle.

Some great places to start include Remittance Girl, Libidia, Aurore, and Lush Stories. None of these doing it for you? More erotica be found here. Or, try some audio erotica, so all you need to do is lie back and listen. "Audio erotica is especially great for couples because, when listening, each individual can engage with their own fantasies, preferences, and turn-ons, while still connecting over the same storyline or narrative," Sabat says.

6. Live Sex Websites

If you want to watch someone perform a sexual act in real-time, then live sex websites like Chaturbate and Cam4 are the way to go. Chaturbate alone features over 3,000 broadcasters from all over the world to choose from during its peak hours.

Just find a model that suits your fancy (a “Couples” category is also available) and have them perform a task (within reason), then pay them the required tokens! It’s a very personal form of pornography that is becoming more popular.

7. Make Love Not Porn

For ethically produced porn, look no further than Make Love Not Porn, which offers "real world sex." As Pamela Joy, a relationship and sex coach, tells Bustle, "Mainstream porn is often filmed from the male gaze or perspective and is focused on visual appeal, so exploring alternatives can offer new erotic perspectives and pathways to turn on."

This site, as well as the others listed above, are all a great place to start.

