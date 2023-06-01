Nothing catches the eye quite like a colorful pair of Hoka running sneakers. The buzzy footwear is all over TikTok, where it has over 73.5 million views, and they stand out in any gym like a beacon of sportiness. As a runner and workout aficionado, I’ve definitely had my eye on them. But then I came upon a very similar pair on FitTok: the Avia Hightails.

While I think it’s worth it to splash out for a great pair of running sneakers — especially if you run every day or go long distances — I couldn’t help but be intrigued by the Avia Hightails, which can be found at Walmart for just $28. Hokas and other high-end running shoes are upwards of $150, so they feel like a steal.

On TikTok, some reviewers said the Avias aren’t quite as foamy as Hokas or On Cloudnovas, but noted that they get pretty darn close. Creator @cc_mcq said the Avia Hightails felt similar to Hokas on her foot, and noted that the two shoes have similar foam soles. Meanwhile, creator @kaylakerr_ called them “so perfect” and “amazing” and one user even commented on her video saying, "I have four of the white ones — they are such good walking shoes and I can't live without them."

Of course, I immediately needed to try them for myself, so I got a pair and wore them on walks and runs for a few weeks. Read on for my honest review of the viral Avia Hightails.

Fast Facts

Price: $27.98

$27.98 Best for: First-time runners, Hoka lovers, hot girl walkers

First-time runners, Hoka lovers, hot girl walkers My rating: 4/5

4/5 What we like: Affordable, supportive, lightweight, come in a range of colors

Affordable, supportive, lightweight, come in a range of colors What we don't like: Some loose threads, likely won’t last forever

The Avia Hightail Running Sneakers

At first glance, Avia Hightail sneakers have a lot in common with the Hoka Speedgoat 5s. They both have a wide toe box, a foamy midsole, an even foamier heel, and a thick ankle collar — aka the squishy part that cradles your ankle.

Other Hightail features include a seamless, breathable mesh upper, a molded lightweight EVA insole for arch support, and FOM® Midsole Technology designed to provide a soft landing while you stride, walk, or leap into the air during a HIIT workout. The rubber outsole is durable and provides traction, so you won’t slip. It comes in a cute array of bright (and neutral) colors and features a reflective heel strip.

My Experience

I’ve owned quite a few workout shoes over the years, and often find there’s a break-in period as the sneaker molds to my feet. The Avia Hightails, however, fit perfectly right out of the box. Just to be sure, I took it easy on my first outing and went for a hot girl walk. I fully expected the shoes to rub my ankles and yet there I was — 16 blocks away from my apartment with perfectly happy feet.

In my opinion, the best sneaks are the ones you can forget about because they’re so comfy, but I couldn’t stop appreciating how supportive these were. I marveled as I crossed uneven sidewalks, navigated cobblestone streets, and even trekked across a hilly park without a single slip or trip. I’d guess this was all thanks to the grippy foam sole, wide footbed, and extra-cushiony ankle support — three necessities when it comes to bopping around town.

The next day, I wore the Hightails for a jog. Again, I expected some level of rubbing, yet managed to make it through my two-mile run chafe-free. Not only were they soft, but I was also a big fan of the shape. Many running sneakers — including these — help with forward momentum with a thick foam sole as well as something called a toe spring, which is when the front of the sneaker rolls up, and it’s something that really helps with my stride. Running in the Avias made me almost feel like I was being propelled. The wide footbed was sturdy on my city’s uneven streets, and it was equally supportive on a treadmill during a super-tough Peloton hiking workout.

While I’m a big fan of my all-black Nike Revolution 6s, I’ll admit it was fun to rock something more colorful. A friend immediately noticed them and wanted all the deets, so clearly I’m an influencer now.

Worth It?

For $27, yes. I highly recommend Avia Hightails for long walks, a day of errands, and even gentle hikes. You’re getting a shoe that’s comfy, supportive, and breathable. Plus, they’re an easy way to get in on the colorful Hoka trend — without dropping $155.

I’d say they’re a good entry-level running shoe, too. If you want to start a jogging routine but aren’t sure you’ll stick with it, dip your toe in with a more affordable pair like these. If your running hobby takes off or you find yourself training for a half marathon, that’s when you can invest in a more pro-level set of sneaks.

The Verdict

There’s a reason why the Avia Hightails have become so popular on FitTok. They’re cute, comfy, and come at a pretty darn appealing price. Of course, as with any trending item, they tend to sell out quickly online, but keep checking back. Once you snag a pair, you won’t want to take them off.