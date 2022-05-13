You may already be familiar with Bala’s incredibly chic line of fitness equipment, including its OG Bangles that make wrist and ankle weights look like a fashion accessory. As of today, you’ll be able to more easily incorporate the tools into your workouts thanks to the launch of Balacize, Bala’s virtual fitness platform that offers exercise routines that take place in fantastical, stylized sets that are as visually appealing as its products.

Co-founders Maximilian Kislevtiz and Natalie Holloway created Bala to make fitness more alluring with accessories you’re actually excited to sweat with. Since its launch in 2018, though, they learned that the Bala community wanted more product education — and that’s what led it to expand into an omni-channel fitness brand with Balacize. The goal? To bring an immersive, fun workout experience to your exercise regimen.

Visually, the Balacize platform may be just what you’d picture coming from the brand behind Bala Bars: Think futuristic sets, colorful lighting, and trainers decked out in outfits that look part-Star Wars, part-’80s-era aerobics. Once you enter the site, you’ll immediately see Bala’s fashionable, glitter-clad Balacisers — aka instructors — who lead their classes from these funky backgrounds.

From there, it’s up to you to choose which type of movement you’d like to do. There are four workout categories: Sweat, Sculpt, Flow, and Unwind. Each class utilizes a different Bala product, like the Bala Bangles, Bala Bars, the Bala Beam, or The Power Ring, along with curated playlists (though you can create your own). What’s really appealing is that each session ranges from seven to 10-minutes long, so you can do a little exercise snack or stack classes for a longer workout. You can also pick your workout based on the fitness tool used. Its library of workouts will continue to expand so you can keep your sweat routine on its toes.

For a taste of what Balacize offers, there’s FIRE IT UP, aka the “perfect combo of strength and cardio for a fast-paced full-body burn.” And GLOW FLOW, which will inspire you to “waken up your body and get limber with a foundational yoga flow.” The workouts are fab, to say the least.

Bala

Beyond the digital streaming workouts, Bala also offers brick and mortar retail and studio classes in-store at Bala NYC, located at 99 Spring Street. But you don’t need to live in NYC to be a “Bala Babe” or to get in on the action. “Balacize is Bala’s answer to our community, who routinely asked for product education content that broke from the normal, often boring fitness content,” notes Holloway. “Our #BalaBabes wanted to make the most of Bala products — at home, at the gym, or at the park. And from that, Balacize was born.”

To check out the Balacize platform for yourself, head to Bala’s website.