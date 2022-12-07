9 Balance Training Exercises That'll Improve Your Mind-Body Connection

Fitness
Feel more stable.
There’s a reason why balance training is so big on TikTok: Balance training exercises strengthen muscles, improve posture and flexibility, and boost your mind-body connection, says Club Pilates instructor Leah Pfrommer. To feel more stable, try a few at least once a week.
To start, Pfrommer suggests this Pilates move to strengthen your core.
- Start on all fours.
- Place hands under shoulders, knees under hips, and toes flexed.
- Engage core.
- Extend opposite arm and opposite leg.
- Move slowly.
- Do 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.