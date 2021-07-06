7 Beach Workouts You Can Do On Vacation

Fitness
Trainers’ favorite fitness routines you can do by the waves.
PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images
“The beach is one of the greatest places to feel connected to your fitness and to be out with other people moving their bodies,” says Earl Walton, the global director of training and coaching at triathlon company IRONMAN. Just don’t forget your sunscreen and water bottle.
PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images
“Running on the beach is a killer calf workout, especially if you are going barefoot,” Walton says. “Focus on bringing your knee forward, rather than the drive of your foot into the sand. You’ll be improving hip flexor strength and creating a faster cadence.”