9 Feel-So-Good Hip Flexor Stretches Trainers Always Recommend

Wellness
Raise your hand if your hips are tight.
There’s one muscle group in your body that gets super-tight whether you’re regularly working out or spending hours at a desk: your hips. To help you give that all-important area some tension-relieving TLC, fitness pros are sharing their favorite hip flexor stretches.
This dynamic stretch is perfect as a warm-up before a workout, says Alo Moves trainer Roxie Jones. Start in plank, then bring your right foot to the outside of your hands. Lift your left hand to open your upper body to the side. Repeat on the other side.