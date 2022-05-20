Fitness

11 Benefits Of Cross-Training

It’s a well-rounded training technique.

cross-training benefits your flexibility, cardio health, and more.
By Carolyn Steber

Cross-training is when you do multiple modes of exercise throughout the week to improve your fitness, says trainer Hannah Daugherty. Think running one day then rowing the next, or cycling and then swimming. Here are all the benefits that happen when you mix things up.

It’s Great For Cardio Health

Participating in a varied array of sports and exercises — like running and tennis — allows your body to adapt to new types of movement, says Daugherty. The added challenge has been shown to improve overall fitness, including cardio health.

