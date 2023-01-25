The 11 Benefits Of Aerial Yoga, According To Trainers

Fitness
Don’t let the silks intimidate you.
Aerial yoga merges yoga poses and aerial practices, says yoga therapist Brandt Passalacqua. Instead of moving through poses on a mat, you do them while dangling in a silk hammock that’s suspended from the ceiling. (Cool, right?) Here are all the benefits of aerial yoga.
Aerial yoga improves your range of motion by allowing you to do extra-bendy yoga poses, like forward bends and backbends, that might be tough to do on a mat, Passalacqua says. With the hammock supporting your body, you have more freedom to move.