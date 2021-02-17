10 Benefits Of Cardio That'll Make You Want To Sweat

Wellness
And you don't have to run to reap them.
Shutterstock
Cardio doesn't just mean running — it's any activity that gets your heart pumping, says Rumble Boxing trainer Kyle Axman. From swimming to boxing and dancing, there are plenty of workouts to pick from if you want to reap the many benefits of cardio.
Shutterstock
When it comes to getting your heart pounding, practice makes perfect. Regular cardio puts healthy stress on your heart, which trains it to pump efficiently, deliver more oxygen to your body, and boosts endurance, says Fhitting Room trainer Ben Lauder-Dykes.