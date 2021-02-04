6 Benefits Of Plyometrics That Prove It's The Ultimate Workout

Wellness
Cue the burpees.
Plyo uses explosive movements to condition your body for speed and power. "It's all about maximum force in the shortest time," says certified trainer Donna Walker. Cue burpees, tuck jumps, clap push-ups, and more to achieve plyometric workout benefits.
Plyo is tough, says Walker (side-eyeing you, burpees). She recommends building a foundation of strength, endurance, coordination, and mobility before trying it in order to avoid injury and make the most of the workout.