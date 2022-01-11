Fitness

11 Benefits Of Dance-Based Workouts

Get your favorite playlist ready.

What are the benefits of dance workouts? Fitness pros explain.
By Carolyn Steber

Whether you try Zumba, Bollywood, hip hop — or just freestyle moves in your living room — you can have a ton of fun and reap plenty of health benefits doing dance workouts. Here are 11 to know about.

It’s A Form Of Cardio

According to AKT master trainer Alissa Tucker, a fast-paced dance workout is an excellent way to improve your cardio endurance. Incorporate dance into your exercise routine and you’ll start to notice that you have more stamina.

Tap