Fitness
Get your favorite playlist ready.
FatCamera/E+/Getty Images
Whether you try Zumba, Bollywood, hip hop — or just freestyle moves in your living room — you can have a ton of fun and reap plenty of health benefits doing dance workouts. Here are 11 to know about.
Shutterstock
According to AKT master trainer Alissa Tucker, a fast-paced dance workout is an excellent way to improve your cardio endurance. Incorporate dance into your exercise routine and you’ll start to notice that you have more stamina.