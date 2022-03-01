Fitness

7 Reasons To Try Kickboxing Workouts

#1: It's a great stress reliever.

Fitness pros explain the many benefits of kickboxing workouts.
By Carolyn Steber

If you take a kickboxing class — with all its jabs, hooks, kicks, and uppercuts — you’re pretty much guaranteed to feel like a total powerhouse by the end of it. But what are the actual health benefits of kickboxing? Here, trainers break them down.

What Is Kickboxing?

According to trainer Joey Thurman, it’s a form of cardio exercise that also focuses on building strength and stability. “Most kickboxing involves kicking and punching movements either to a bag, a coach holding pads, or throwing kicks and punches.”

