8 Morning Workout Benefits That'll Have You Ditching The Snooze Button

Wellness
You'll actually want to rise and shine.
While the snooze button may seem more appealing, starting your day with exercise has its advantages, says Dr. Rick Richey, Everlast trainer and founder of Independent Training Spot. Prepare to rethink your evening sweat sesh after learning these benefits of morning workouts.
While actually dragging yourself out of bed may never get easier, getting your body moving in the morning can help you feel more alert as you start your day, says Jenny Gaither, master SoulCycle instructor on Equinox+. Take that, coffee.