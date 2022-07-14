Fitness

11 Surprising Benefits Of Paddleboarding

There’s more to the sport than you might think.

All the benefits of paddleboarding that make the sport as healthy as it is fun.
Getty Images/Rachid Dahnoun
By Carolyn Steber

kali9/E+/Getty Images

Paddleboarding, or SUP (stand-up paddleboarding), is an activity that’s a lot like kayaking because you have to paddle. It’s also similar to surfing because you can stand up on the board, says FIELDHOUSE fitness director Ryan Kennedy. Here, 11 benefits of paddleboarding to know.

Shutterstock

It Targets The Core

The act of balancing while using a paddle to navigate on the water will engage your core muscles, says Kennedy. Your obliques, in particular, will get stronger as you repeatedly twist your torso to paddle on each side of the board without tipping over.

Tap