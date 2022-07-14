Fitness
There’s more to the sport than you might think.
kali9/E+/Getty Images
Paddleboarding, or SUP (stand-up paddleboarding), is an activity that’s a lot like kayaking because you have to paddle. It’s also similar to surfing because you can stand up on the board, says FIELDHOUSE fitness director Ryan Kennedy. Here, 11 benefits of paddleboarding to know.
Shutterstock
The act of balancing while using a paddle to navigate on the water will engage your core muscles, says Kennedy. Your obliques, in particular, will get stronger as you repeatedly twist your torso to paddle on each side of the board without tipping over.