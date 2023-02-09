Is Pole Dancing Actually A Good Workout?

Fitness
Fitness trainers weigh in on the benefits.
Pole dancing makes for a fun hobby as well as a really great workout, says Laura Giromini, an instructor at Vivere NewYork. All the muscles in your body light up as you dance, climb the pole, spin — and maybe even hang upside down. Here are all the benefits of pole dancing workouts.
During a pole dancing class you’ll learn a routine that combines dance moves, floor work, and pole skills, says Fiture instructor Molly Day. Your biceps, shoulders, and chest get a major workout as you climb the pole, spin, and glide through different moves.