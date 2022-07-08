All The Secret Benefits Of Working Out At Night

Fitness
Early birds don't get all the glory.
A workout is a workout, no matter the time of day, and will improve your endurance, muscle strength, and mobility whether you do it in the morning or evening, says trainer Hannah Daugherty. That said, there are quite a few benefits of working out at night — here’s what to know.
Save your workout for the p.m. and you might have more power compared to the morning. “This is due to higher body temperature later in the day, which increases flexibility and strength,” says trainer TJ Mentus. You’ll also have more energy after a full day of eating.