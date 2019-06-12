There seems to be a dating app for everyone, whether you're looking for something serious, a friends with benefits arrangement, or a casual hookup. There are even apps for threesomes — one of which you might already have on your phone. And for anyone interested in finding (or being) a third, that's really great news.

While it hasn't always been the case, conversations around sex and desire have really opened up over the past couple of years as people feel more empowered to explore what they like. In fact, according to Psychology Today, threesomes are one of the most popular sexual fantasies — and a 2020 study published in Archives of Sexual Behavior noted that the desire to have one only seems to increase with age.

If you've had a threesome, or are dreaming about having one, you aren't alone. However, as with any relationship, it's all about being clear about what you want from the beginning. Remember, no matter how casual the situation is for you, there are multiple people’s feelings to consider.

With that in mind, learn more about these popular threesome apps, try them out — and have fun!

1 Tinder Tinder is the go-to app millions of single people use every day to find hookups and relationships. But it can come in handy for couples looking for a third, too. All you need to do is select your gender preferences, state what you're looking for, and upload a few pictures. Just make sure you're 100% clear about your intentions — that you have a partner, are looking for a threesome, etc.— so that you don't confuse or surprise anyone. Available to download on iOS and Android.

2 3rder 3rder is one of the most popular apps for couples looking for a female third. You can join the app as the single person or as part of the couple and build a profile that details exactly what you’re looking for. 3rder also has a fun Moments tool, which works in a similar way to Instagram Stories in that it lets people share more up-to-date details. Available to download on iOS and Android.

3 Feeld With multiple options for sexual orientations and gender, as well as kinks, Feeld is all about being an inclusive and open environment to explore your desires. And while it does ask to connect with your Facebook, the app's super strict privacy policy means it won't share your business on social media. Available to download on iOS and Android.

4 Fantasy Match Fantasy Match promotes the idea that exploring new experiences and fantasies is healthy, so long as you do it in a way that’s respectful of others and you know your own boundaries. Because remember, when it comes to orchestrating a threesome, being honest about what you want and listening to others is key. You can download it on iOS.

5 3Somer Whether you are single or in a couple, 3somer lets you create a profile and start matching with other people in your area who looking for the same thing — just like you'd do on any other dating app. It also allows you to specify what you're into in the bedroom, as well as your sexual preferences. Available to download on iOS and Android.

6 Get It On Once you click through little animations that indicate who you are and what you're looking for — like whether you're single or part of a couple — Get It On allows you to look at all the group sex options in your area. Available here.

7 3way If you've always been curious, and want to test what it's like to try something a bit different, sign up for 3way, which is an app for swingers and sexually adventurous couples. It's also a diverse space to dive into, as it includes all kinds of sexual orientations. Available to download on iOS and Android.

8 3Fun 3Fun is one of the largest datings community for threesome lovers and swingers. It offers what the other apps offer, as well as the option to see who likes your profile and chat with them right away — for free. You can also upload photos to a private album that only your matches can see, so you don't have to worry about privacy leaks. Available for download on iOS and Android.

9 #Open Try out this app if you're polyamorous and/or looking for a non-monogamous threesome. According to the app, "#open is dedicated, first and foremost, to being inclusive: to accepting people of all gender identities and orientations, from all walks of life, in any sort of relationship that makes you happy, no matter what gets you going." Available to download on iOS and Android.

Whatever your kink, desire, or preference there will absolutely be someone out there who shares it with you. If you've never had one before, looking for a threesome can be really baffling and a little intimidating. But these apps make it super simple to start chatting with people near you who want the same thing.

Source:

Thompson, A. E., Cipriano, A. E., Kirkeby, K. M., Wilder, D., & Lehmiller, J. J. (2020). Exploring Variations in North American Adults’ Attitudes, Interest, Experience, and Outcomes Related to Mixed-Gender Threesomes: A Replication and Extension. Archives of Sexual Behavior.