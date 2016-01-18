Figuring out the logistics of a male-male-female (MMF) threesome can be fairly tricky, especially if you’re going into it with a significant other. According to sex therapist Vanessa Marin, it’s not uncommon for a partner to be into the fantasy of a threesome, while also feeling unsure about fully joining in. But you won’t know what’s on their mind unless you ask.

As it goes with any group sex scenario, it’s important to talk about expectations well before the big day. Ask your partner what they’re hoping for, then share your fantasies — and concerns — as well. “You both need to be very clear on the rules to avoid upsetting each other,” Tatyana Dyachenko, B.Sc., a relationship expert and sex therapist with Peaches and Screams, tells Bustle. So take this time to establish boundaries.

Once you both agree, that’s when you can start talking MMF threesome positions. There will likely be a lot for you to contend with, as the “F” in the MMF scenario, so go for ones that make you feel most comfortable. Chat about everything with your third partner as well so there won’t be any surprises — and also to ensure everyone will have a great time.

Whether you’re arranging a threesome for you and your partner — or will be hooking up with two people for the very first time — here are nine of the hottest positions for male-male-female threesomes for every scenario.

1. Mutual Masturbation

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

How To Do It: Get into any configuration that seems comfy — you can climb into bed, cozy up on the couch, get into the shower, etc. — and touch yourselves and each other. As things heat up, move onto other positions.

Why It’s Great: Mutual masturbation not only allows you to all feel great at the same time, it’s a hot way to show each other how you like to be touched.

2. The High Five

How To Do It: To do the high five, get onto your hands and knees and have one person with a penis or strap-on penetrate you from behind while the other person kneels in front of you. Give the kneeling person oral sex.

Why It’s Great: Your partners will get to make eye contact, which Marin says ups the sexiness levels, all while you enjoy being in the middle. This arrangement is also perfect if your partner wants to watch, but doesn’t want to hook up with anyone other than you.

3. The Doggy Blowjob

How To Do It: Start by having sex doggy style with one person and have the other lie on their back in front of you. Get between their legs, lower down onto your elbows, and perform oral sex.

Why It’s Great: Your guest star gets lots of attention. It’s also really easy to modify into standing doggy style, Dyachenko says, if you all want to take things to the next level. Another perk? It’s a good position for guys who are nervous about having a MMF threesome since two people don’t see each other nearly as well as they do in the high five.

4. The Circle

How To Do It: All three of you will perform oral on each other while lying on your sides. Contort to form a circle, resting your head on each other’s inner thigh.

Why It’s Great: In this position, you’ll all get to share the same experience of giving and receiving, Marin says. You can also use it as a way to take a break before or after more complicated or tiring positions.

5. The Twisty Threeway

How To Do It: Lie on your back with your legs hanging off the edge of the bed. One partner will stand between your legs and enter you while the third partner straddles you, facing the standing person, to play with your clit.

Why It’s Great: “All the attention is on the women in this position,” Dyachenko says. And what could be better than that?

6. The Reverse High Five

How To Do It: In this variation of the high five, lie on your back with your legs apart. While the other two get into the doggy style position, have the person in front give you oral sex.

Why It’s Great: Marin says this is a great configuration for people who want to have anal sex during a MMF threesome. It’s also perfect if you happen to enjoy oral more than penetration.

7. The BJ Switch

How To Do It: Have your partners stand in front of you. Kneel down and switch off performing oral sex on each of them. While you’re giving a blowjob to one, reach over and use your hand on the other.

Why It’s Great: This is a fun arrangement if you love giving oral. It’ll also allow you to put on a show, Marin says, and be the center of attention.

8. The Face F*ck

How To Do It: Lie on your back with your knees bent and your head resting on a pillow. One of your partners can go down on you, Dyachenko says, while the other straddles your chest so you can give them a blowjob.

Why It’s Great: It keeps you all close together and offers a great view.

9. The Double Stuff

How To Do It: If you really want to go all-out with your MMF threesome, aim for double penetration. To shimmy yourselves into the right position, have one person lie on their back at the edge of the bed (their legs should be draping over the edge). You’ll then climb on top of them and ride cowgirl style. The third person will then stand or kneel behind you and penetrate.

Why It’s Great: A lot of people fantasize about double penetration, Marin says, so it goes without saying that this position can be immensely hot. It does tend to require a ton of lube and a lot of patience, though, as you adjust and get the angles right. But if it sounds fun and everyone’s game, it may be well worth a try!

Sources:

Vanessa Marin, sex therapist

Tatyana Dyachenko, B.Sc., relationship expert and sex therapist