Fitness

11 Trainer-Approved Back Exercises For Better Posture

Combat that slouching.

The best back exercises to strengthen your lats and delts *and* improve your posture.
Shutterstock
By Carolyn Steber

Shutterstock

Strengthening your back is important for a couple of reasons. It’ll improve your posture, for one, says YogaSix instructor Tamara Teragawa. And since your back is what braces your spine, strong back muscles will reduce your risk of injury. Here, the best back exercises to try.

somethingway/E+/Getty Images

Good Morning

Teragawa says this exercise works the lower back.

- Stand with feet hip-width apart, soft bend in knees.

- Hands behind head, elbows wide.

- Spine long, core engaged.

- Hinge at hips.

- Keep back flat, bring chest parallel to floor.

- Engage glutes, rise back up.

Tap