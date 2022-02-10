11 Trainer-Approved Back Exercises For Better Posture

Fitness
Combat that slouching.
Shutterstock
Strengthening your back is important for a couple of reasons. It’ll improve your posture, for one, says YogaSix instructor Tamara Teragawa. And since your back is what braces your spine, strong back muscles will reduce your risk of injury. Here, the best back exercises to try.
somethingway/E+/Getty Images
Teragawa says this exercise works the lower back.
- Stand with feet hip-width apart, soft bend in knees.
- Hands behind head, elbows wide.
- Spine long, core engaged.
- Hinge at hips.
- Keep back flat, bring chest parallel to floor.
- Engage glutes, rise back up.