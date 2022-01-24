Fitness

The 9 Best Exercises For Lower Back Strength

They'll quash back pain and improve your posture.

By Carolyn Steber

You may not think about your lower back muscles when working out, but they play a crucial role in overall core strength. If they’re weak, you might experience back pain and poor posture, says yoga teacher Sarah Randall. Here, the best exercises to strengthen your lower back.

Locust Push-Up

Randall likes this yoga move for strength and flexibility.

- From high plank, lower all the way to floor.

- Reach arms behind you.

- Lift head, shoulders, hands, legs off floor.

- Lower down, plant hands next to ribs.

- Push back into high plank.

Do 10 reps, 3x.

