Fitness
Work those adductors.
Shutterstock
The inner thighs, also called the adductors, help with leg movement and lower body stability, says trainer Rachel Rivera. To target them, focus on lateral movements and exercises that open the legs. Here, trainers share the best inner thigh exercises to try.
Shutterstock
Rivera recommends doing inner thigh exercises like this one twice a week.
- Lie on your side. Prop up on elbow with both legs straight, stacked.
- Bend top leg over in front of bottom leg.
- Lift up bottom leg. Hold for 3 seconds.
- Do 12 times per leg.