For the ultimate in DIY relaxation, the best massage cushions can turn any chair or couch into a makeshift spa. Using kneading nodes and/or vibration pads and optional heating functions, these devices offer ample soothing relief. Which size and style you choose, however, will come down to personal needs.

Before choosing the right massaging tool for you, you'll want to think about what type of stimulation your muscles need. Massage cushions fall into two categories, though a few may be a hybrid of both:

Shiatsu massage cushions: These deep-kneading devices have at least four nodes that get deep into muscle knots as they rotate. This type is comparable to a manual deep tissue massage, where the therapist exerts pressure on tight areas. If you are really looking to work out some kinks, this is your best option for you, although, you can always opt for a model with a removable flap that helps reduce the pressure when you're craving a lighter touch.

Vibrating massage cushions: Using motors, which, you guessed it, vibrate, these models will create a pleasant, relaxing sensation. While there are plenty of benefits of vibration therapy — like stress relief and help with back pain — just keep in mind that it's likelier to chill you out more than it will ease a muscle ache.

No matter which style you prefer, getting a massager with a heating element can help decrease muscle stiffness even more by increasing blood flow to the area. In terms of choosing a cushion size, the smaller, more rectangular cushions offer an ergonomic design that can fit the curves of the body and let you easily target different areas like your shoulders, legs, or feet. The larger-sized pads, on the other hand, come at a higher cost, but you'll get the added benefit of being able to choose from more modes, like an all-over muscle-relaxing session or one that only works specifically on your lower back, for example.

Lastly, consider where your relaxation session will occur. To power on a majority of these at-home massaging tools, they'll need to be plugged in, so if you want to take yours on a road trip, to relieve tension as you drive, you'll want to look for one that comes with a car adapter or that runs on a rechargeable battery.

Whether kneading or vibrating, you'll find of the best massage cushions below will be perfect for you!

1. The Overall Best Massage Cushion

Type of massage: shiatsu

Dimensions: 13.5 x 9.5 x 3.5 (length x width x height)

The ergonomic design of this massage cushion fits the contours of the back of the neck, the lower back, and down to the backs of the thighs, or even feet! Four deep-kneading massage nodes automatically change direction every minute and there's an optional heat setting to further relax tense muscles. Don't worry if you get too relaxed, though, because the automatic shut-off will kick in after 20 minutes to turn off the device. If you're sitting at a desk, you can attach the massage cushion to the back of the seat with an adjustable strap. And since this plug-in massager also comes with a car adapter, you can use the strap to hook it to the back of your headrest, too. This versatile pillow has amassed quite the following on Amazon earning more than 8,200 five-star reviews. And if you don't think you're the deep massage type, reviewers recommend this hack for a lighter touch: place a towel over the nodes to absorb some of their kneading action.

One rave review: "I've used it every night. My back doesn't hurt like it did my shoulders don't hurt like they did. It is very comforting. I don't know how they got the heat to the right temperature and more importantly how they got the massagers the right shape but they did I am so glad I bought this!"

2. The Most Portable Massage Cushion

Type of massage: shiatsu

Dimensions: 13.5 x 9 x 5 (length x width x height)

It may look and operate similarly to the pick above, but this cordless back massager comes with a rechargeable lithium battery (charging cable included) that can give your muscles up to two hours of portable pampering when fully juiced up. There are four flattened, shiatsu nodes for an ample-sized contact area, and the curved design is made to fit the body’s many contours. The nodes change direction every minute and have a heating option for extra-sore muscles. An auto shut-off function kicks in after 15 minutes, but you can always turn the power back on if you need more relaxation.

One rave review: "I get horrendous knots when I have a migraine. This gets deeply into them, it's quiet and really portable. The motors are strong enough that I can put it under my neck while lying down. It's built well, feels sturdy. It's a great size too. Brilliant to be able to use it anywhere as it's cordless."

3. The Most Affordable Massage Cushion

Type of massage: shiatsu

Dimensions: 15.7 x 10.6 x 3.9 (length x width x height)

Amazon reviewers agree, this corded Snailax massage cushion has a lot to offer and at a great price, with one writing "this is the best purchase under $40 I've made all year by FAR." Highlights include a heating option, a removable plush flap that lets you control the amount of pressure you feel, and four rotating nodes that change direction every minute. Plus, you'll get an optional car adapter included with purchase. As with many other models on this list, this one automatically shuts off after 15 minutes of use.

One rave review: "This massager is very effective at working out very tight muscles in my lumbar / lower back. My massage therapist couldn’t reach the deepest muscle (QL) but this shiatsu massager worked this area so well that I’ve been pain free after two 15minute sessions. I highly recommend this massager! You won’t be disappointed!"

4. The Best Massage Chair Pad

Type of massage: shiatsu and vibrations

Dimensions: 26.4 x 5.5 x 18.1 (length x width x height)

In addition to four kneading massage nodes traveling up and down your back, the Snailax seat cushion has a vibrating seat massager with three intensity settings to choose from. If you want to work out the knots in a specific area, you can choose to knead just your lower or upper back. The chair pad has a detachable flap so you can put a little extra cushioning between the nodes and your back if you want a gentler touch. In addition, there's a handy remote control (attached by a cord) that lets you set and change up the programs (the maximum timer you can choose is 15 minutes), the massage zones, and enable the optional heating element. The pad's customizable features have earned it more than 1,480 five-star reviews on Amazon!

Keep in mind that this pick is intended for home use only as there is no car adapter included (only one for a traditional outlet) and the brand advises against using it in a vehicle. If that is something you're interested in, however, you may want to check out the best car seat massagers instead.

One rave review: "I love it!! I have had chronic back pain for years, especially when I first wake up in the morning. The massage pad helps me tremendously. The rolling massage, the vibration, & especially the heat relax my muscles and greatly ease the pain. On a pain scale of 1-10, the pad takes it down from a solid 8 to a 3. Buy this product if you have back pain, you will be a happy camper!"

5. The Best Foot Massager

Type of massage: shiatsu

Dimensions: 15.9 x 14.3 x 4.7 (length x width x height)

Though not technically a cushion, this shiatsu foot massager is a divine device worthy of resting your tired feet on. It features six massage heads and a total of 18 rotating massager nodes. Though there is no auto-off time, this model has a heating option and three heights to choose from so you can be equally comfortable no matter how tall your chair is. This pampering foot massager is a crowd favorite, garnering more than 1,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one happy customer writing "I don't know if I have purchased a more delightful item." To make it easier to transport and store, there's carrying handle and power cord storage slot built-in to the unit.

One rave review: "This thing is awesome! I work on my feet on concrete 12+ hours a day, and I suspect I have plantar fasciitis because my foot pain is unbearable even in great shoes. This little machine is a life saver! The rolling balls feel amazing and you can move your feet all over to get the massage in different spots. For the price, I'm amazed at how well it works. Highly recommend."

6. The Best Full-Length Massage Pad

Type of massage: vibrations

Dimensions: 69 x 1.5 x 24 (length x width x height)

Cushioned with a layer of memory foam, this comfy massage mat has 10 motors that vibrate along its length. You can select between three intensity settings, though even at the highest, expect a more soothing experience, rather than a muscle-pounding one since this isn't a shiatsu massager. You can also choose to target specific zones, including upper and lower back, lumbar, thighs, and legs. The corded mat also has six heating pads along its length, from neck to feet, and has a generous auto shut-off function that lets you relax for 30 uninterrupted minutes. The best part? The mat is flexible enough to also be used in a chair and when you're done, you can easily fold it up to store.

One rave review: "I LOVE this mat!!!! And I am so happy they made one of memory foam. It is so soft and comfortable. I love the optional heat (as with their other products I have purchased and love!). Another wonderful function is being able to select different modes OR areas specifically. Some days I want just my back done and others I want the whole shebang! Its versatile and I even put it out in my hammock... Chair, floor, in bed, lounging on the couch. Anywhere with a power source is a go! And it is lightweight. Another great Snailax purchase!"

7. The Best Pillow Style Massager

Type of massage: shiatsu

Dimensions: 16.5 x 16.5 x 6 (length x width x height)

Though it looks like a cozy, decorative pillow, this Belmint cushion has four deep-kneading massage nodes that go to work on tired muscles, changing direction every minute. It can be used on any part of your body, but a layer of memory foam makes this an especially comfortable choice for your neck. The pillow also has an optional heat setting and the massager component shuts off after 15 minutes of use. The plush cover is removable and machine washable.

One rave review: "OMG, I never experienced a pinched nerve due to arthritis in my spine before and I was in SO much pain. I pulled this out the box, plugged it in and boy can I tell you that the massage and heat together tremendously helped me out!! I live with chronic pain and I should have been been bought this!! It's portable and isn't heavy pressure, it's just enough and I'm so thankful for this!"

8. The Best For Air Travel

Type of massage: kneading and vibrations

Dimensions: 10.12 x 9.57 x 4.84 (length x width x height)

This rechargeable massager is on a whole other level from traditional travel pillows, and not that much more expensive. The neck pillow has four rotating massage nodes and three settings, including kneading, vibrating, and a combo of the two. You can also increase and decrease the intensity with the push of a button. The pillow itself is made with memory foam and has a soft, cotton cover that's removable and washable. It takes two hours to fully charge with the included USB cord, with one full charge lasting two to three hours. The neck pillow will shut off automatically after ten minutes. Note: This is the only pick on this list without an optional heating function.

One rave review: "Love the intensity of the massages & the shape of the pillow was contoured to a perfect fit."