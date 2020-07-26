Whether you're absorbed in work or on your phone, if your head is tilted even 15 degrees forward that's the equivalent of 27 pounds of weight being placed on your neck, according to New York-Presbyterian. That's why adopting good posture is one relatively simple way to elevate your self-care routine. The best posture correctors can help encourage the habit, whether it's through a wearable electronic device or a strapped "brace" that aligns you more manually. Even everyday clothing solutions like posture bras or shirts can help if you're looking for the most discreet option. The key is to use the posture corrector regularly so you can reap its benefits.

To learn more about posture correcting devices, Bustle reached out to Dr. Natalie Richards, a chiropractic physician and owner of Revive Chiropractic Wellness Center.

Posture correctors will remind you to straighten up in different ways: some have straps to support your lower back or keep your shoulders from falling forward; however, Dr. Richards does warn it can still be "easy to drop your head forward while wearing those” so they will still require some active effort on your part.

For that reason, she recommends “the electronic ones that you can put on your back and will buzz every time you start to slouch.” If wearable tech isn't for you, I've also included a posture correcting bra, belt, and shirt that all come recommended by Dr. Richards. "Posture correcting shirts are a great option since you can wear them all day and it doesn’t require extra effort to remember to sit up straighter and roll your shoulders down and back," explains Richards.

But those items can get pricey, so if you're shopping more on a budget, a brace style with shoulder straps can still be a good option. Look for easy-to-adjust, lightweight ones that you'll be able to wear with ease either under or over your clothes.

For those who sit for hours each day at work, she also recommends this lumbar support pillow, along with this one. Dr. Richards also notes that posture correctors are a great place to start but daily exercises, like keeping your head against the headrest while driving or lying down with a rolled-up towel behind your head, will further encourage good posture.

And remember that it's always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider first to make sure the posture corrector you're eyeing is right for your specific needs.

1 The Best Electronic Posture Corrector Upright GO Original Posture Trainer Amazon $60 See On Amazon This Upright GO Posture Trainer gives you real-time vibration feedback when you need to straighten up and it works in tandem with an app on your smartphone to help you track your posture throughout the day so that you can make improvements over time (you can even get a daily posture score if that's something that would motivate you). The small device resembles a white pebble and easily attaches to your back with one of the nine included adhesives, (replacements sold separately). Reviewers love how low-profile this option is. It's rechargeable with an included micro-USB and comes with a convenient travel case. The unit itself is extremely lightweight, weighing just 0.02 pounds. One reviewer raves: "After a few days using the device and the app, I have to say I see a significant improvement in my posture and also noticed my back pain get better as a result. The device itself is small enough and discrete (I can wear it under most shirts and during work). The app is simple and super easy to use and helped me stay aware and understand my training process."

2 The Best Budget Posture Corrector Selbite Posture Corrector Amazon $18 See On Amazon The Selbite Adjustable Posture Corrector is a great pick if you’re looking to try out a posture corrector on a budget. It fits around the shoulders like a backpack and it’s adjustable from 25 to 53 inches, so it can fit a wide range of chests. It's made with hypoallergenic materials and comes with movable armpit pads to prevent chafing. The adjustable straps easily Velcro in place, and reviewers commented on how effortlessly it can be worn under clothes. Plus, this corrector promises to help align your shoulders and spine to create proper muscle memory so that you can start standing straighter on your own. One reviewer raves: "This little thing has completely changed my life. I used to have perfect posture! Then I got my first desk job a few years ago and it all went downhill from there. I had terrible neck and upper back pain for months, not realizing it was due to my slouching. [...] When I wear it, my pain disappears. It is also training me to stand up straight. I’ve had it for maybe a month and it has worked wonders. [...] I wear it over clothes and under clothes, either way is fine for me. [...] I love this thing and I’m excited to have good posture again."

3 The Best Posture Correcting Bra Leonisa Wireless Bra Posture Corrector Amazon $45 See On Amazon Dr. Richards says the biggest problem with conventional bras is that the pressure is not well balanced. There usually isn’t enough support in the bra's back so this puts a lot of pressure on the shoulder straps and the main band. "With a posture correcting bra [like the one featured here], the weight is evenly distributed due to the added support in the back panel of the bra. This allows for less pain in the shoulders and mid-back which is always a great benefit," she says. The Leonisa Wireless Posture Bra is an adjustable posture corrector that doubles as a wireless bra so it can easily go under clothes. It’s made with stretchy, breathable materials, including 90% polyamide and 10% elastane. One happy customer said: “So lightweight and comfortable I don't even know it's there.” Just note that it's recommended that you hand wash this pick. It also comes in a wide range of sizes (up to DD) and in multiple neutral colors. One reviewer raves: "I am very pleased with this bra. I’ve been trying to find something that will help me improve my posture. The other products that I’ve tried are more cumbersome and can be seen through clothing. Plus, they have straps that cut across the bust line which is very uncomfortable. This bra fits well and provides plenty of support [...] and really helps to keep my back straight. [...]"

4 The Best Posture Correcting Shirt Tommie Copper Women's Posture Shirt Amazon $79 See On Amazon This posture correcting shirt offers a compressive fit to support the back and shoulders — ultimately helping to promote better posture. The manufacturer also claims this shirt can aid in muscle and joint recovery. It’s machine washable and made from a stretchy polyester-spandex blend that shapes to your body (note: reviewers did mention the tighter, form-fitting cut). It also comes infused with copper and zinc to help fight odor, making it a great option for all-day wear as an undershirt, or for hitting the trail or gym. Choose from four different colors, including a basic white and wearable slate gray. It's available in sizes Small through XX-Large. One reviewer raves: "[...]There is something very powerful in this shirt, the way it hugs the body and makes you have an upright posture automatically. Provides high support for the upper body. The fabric is amazingly soft and pleasant to the skin. Love the geometrical design in the back of the shirt. Very comfortable to do all sort of sports and other activities. No issues seen after few laundry rounds. I really LOVE this shirt, highly recommended!!"

5 The Best Posture Corrector Belt For Your Lower Back Betterback Lower Back Support Posture Belt Amazon $50 See On Amazon "The BetterBack is a great device for those with desk jobs to utilize. It is incredibly easy to let your core relax while sitting and that puts a lot of excess pressure on the low back, so something like the BetterBack can help counteract that," Dr. Richards says. More specifically, the BetterBack Posture Belt helps stabilizes your pelvis, encouraging you to practice good posture for your entire body. It wraps around your lower back and knees, so it's not the most discreet option on this list but that hasn't stopped Amazon shoppers from giving it impressively high ratings. This adjustable posture corrector can fit waists that measure up to 38 inches. It was featured on Shark Tank and even comes with its own carry case, should you want to bring it to work then back home for use in the evening. One reviewer raves: "Love this product. Makes it very easy to keep proper posture while working. i also really like that it is versatile enough to use whether you're in a chair or sitting on the ground. The zipper pouch makes it very portable, although I wish it were a bit smaller so it could fit in my purse. Having different size options might be a good solution to this problem so that people have a smaller option for carrying it with them.

Experts Referenced:

Natalie Richards, Chiropractic Physician at Revive Chiropractic Wellness Center