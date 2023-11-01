Sure, you can spend upward of $250 on a vibrator. But, really, you don’t need to. If you’re on a budget, if you’re new to the sex toy game, or if you simply can’t girl-math your way into justifying the expense, these cheap-but-powerful toys are for you. Beyond the obvious advantage of the lower price tag, we found many of the less expensive brands to be just as effective as some of the pricier options; the packaging and overall aesthetic of many of the more affordable brands also tended to be a little cheekier and less self-serious than some of the luxe options out there. Take a look at our favorite toys that will deliver the goods for less than $50.

Our testers loved this compact suction vibrator from Unbound, a brand known for bold marketing stunts like going toe-to-toe with the MTA over sexism in subway ads. Puff, which has garnered more than 2,700 five-star reviews on Unbound’s website, is a simple yet effective suction vibrator intended for clitoral stimulation. Its compact size — about 3 inches long and 2.5 inches wide — fits easily in your hand, and beyond its five intensity settings, is blessedly free of confusing buttons and features. “It’s tiny, cute, and more powerful than you would guess based on its size,” says Sarah Ellis, Elite Daily’s dating editor, who loves the vibe enough to keep it stashed in her bedside drawer.

The Mon Ami Air Suction Stimulator delivers a gentler sucking sensation as compared to many other similar suction products, and that subtle difference is for good reason. Sex toys nerds may know that in 2021, WOW Tech — the brand that produces the much-loved Womanizer air stimulator — merged with Lovehoney, meaning that the Womanizer’s powerful, patented Pleasure Air technology is used in many LoveHoney products. Including this one. So to recap: The fancy, award-winning tech that’s normally associated with a $200 toy can now be found in a $35.99 compact version. In other words, this one’s a steal.

Let’s start with the price, because you cannot beat it: This bullet vibrator from Lovehoney, a beloved brand in the sex toy biz, is typically priced at just $16.99 — before any sales. It’s small, at 4 inches long and 2.25 inches wide, and yet one of our testers, BDG Editorial Operations Manager Abby Lebet, notes that it was “more intense” than they expected it to be. The Magic Bullet is a minimalist’s dream: simple and stylish, available in a shiny silver, purple, or red, or a matte black. Really, though, we keep coming back to that price — cheeky little stocking stuffers, anyone?

Cake’s Star Sucker is a new entry to the product category, just released this fall. The Star Sucker easily separates itself from the pack with its unusual shape and the fact that it’s both a vibrator and a suction toy. Don’t let the cutesy star-like shape fool you: Equipped with 20 different settings — 10 for vibration and 10 for suction — this little toy packs a punch. “This thing is *no joke* — it’s super powerful and the vibrations are very intense,” says Ellis, who added that though the shape is aesthetically pleasing, in practice it takes some getting used to. “But if you’re looking for something that provides a lot of strong, direct stimulation, this is a great option.”

Another petite-yet-powerful entry into the suction vibrator game, Cake’s Little Sucker uses air pulse tech to create a suction sensation in order to stimulate the clitoris. (That’s its stated intended target area, anyway, but one of our anonymous testers says she loved the sensation on her neck and nipples, too.) With 10 different intensities and an ergonomically-friendly, compact design, this little handheld vibe would be a great choice for someone new to suction vibes; and with a price of $42, those already intimately familiar with suction vibrators might want to pick up another solid toy for their bedside collection.

Photographs by Dan Forbes

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Editor in Chief: Charlotte Owen

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert