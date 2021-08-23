7 Best Stretches For Tight Wrists

Wellness
Unclench your stress fists.
boonchai wedmakawand/Moment/Getty Images
“Tight wrists can happen from doing a lot of writing, typing, or even starting out a Pilates or yoga practice where there is a LOT of time spent in quadruped,” says Helen Phelan, a Pilates instructor and founder of Helen Phelan Studio. Stretching daily is key to easing the pain.
Javier Sánchez Mingorance / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
A major warning sign of wrist pain doesn’t always start near your hands, Phelan says. “The muscles of the wrist begin at the elbow, so if you feel pain or tension throughout your forearm, you may need to give this area some extra attention.”