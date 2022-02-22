Fitness
Don't let your biceps get all the love.
If you have a set of dumbbells, you can move through some great tricep exercises. These muscles on the backs of your arms are often overlooked, says trainer John Gardner, but you can easily train them with a few simple moves. Here’s how to get started.
Gardner says this move engages the triceps instantly.
- Stand feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent.
- With a dumbbell in each hand, lean forward 45 degrees.
- Straighten arms, push dumbbells back behind you.
- Hold 2 seconds, lower.
Do 3 sets, 12 reps.