Whether you use it to track miles, listen to music, or just keep it around in case of emergencies, exercising with your smartphone is a fact of modern life. For runners both seasoned and new, the question always arises: What's the best way to carry a phone while running? The answer, of course, varies depending on whether you'd prefer to keep your run streamlined and minimalist or if you're open to wearing athletic accessories. Whatever your preference, you'll find a ton of ingenious solutions that will keep you focused on the road ahead.

If you like to jog with just the clothes on your back, you may want to opt for a garment with built-in pockets (about the size of a smartphone), like a moisture-wicking tank top, leggings, or sports bra. Or, if you don't mind wearing some extra gear, you can go with a lightweight accessory, like a fanny pack or an armband.

From there, you'll want to think about pocket placement and size. If you need immediate access to your phone at all times, you'd be best off with an option that keeps it in front of your body, like a hydration belt with front pockets. On the other hand, you can consider stashing it in a compact running backpack that can also hold a credit card and your keys.

Likewise, you'll want to double-check the pocket sizing for each style to ensure that your exact phone will fit. If all else fails, you can always keep your phone firmly in your hand with a dependable phone grip.

Whatever your routine may be, there are plenty of options for storing your device on the go. Ready to learn how to run with your phone? Read on for 10 ideas vetted by legions of Amazon shoppers.

1. Use This Water-Resistant Armband That Boasts 23,000 Glowing Reviews

An armband is one of the most popular options for keeping your phone accessible (but out of the way) while running, and this option from TRIBE is a cult favorite with over 26,200 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon. It has a fully adjustable, double-loop, stretchy band that secures with a Velcro closure and can fit arms from 9 to 16 inches in diameter. The phone case itself is covered in water-resistant faux leather and has a clear, touchscreen-capable screen cover (note: if you're looking for an open-face design, you can opt for one without a cover from a different brand). Other features include a headphone cord holder, a key pouch, and reflective striping. For those who use wired headphones while running, this case also has cutouts at the top and bottom so you can access your phone's ports.

Available sizes: Small (iPhone 8/7/6S/6), Medium (iPhone 11 Pro/X/XS, Galaxy S7/S6/S10/S9/S8), Large (iPhone 11/11 Pro/Max XR/XS Max/8 Plus, 7 Plus, 6 Plus, Galaxy S10+, S9+, S8+, Notes)

2. Wear This Sports Bra With A Cleverly Placed Phone Pocket

A sports bra with a back pocket is a great option for going hands-free. Made of breathable, four-way-stretch nylon and spandex, this pick has a scoop neck with removable padding, racerback straps, a cute back cutout, and most importantly, a back pocket (with a small hole to keep wired headphones secure). While the exact measurements of the pocket aren't provided, several reviewers confirmed their 6.46-inch size iPhone X Max fit thanks to the stretchiness of the fabric (which also keeps the pocket's contents snug and secure).

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3. Attach It To Your Water Bottle With This Genius Case

If you're going for a longer run, you'll probably bring a water bottle with you anyway, so opt for one with an attached phone case. This bottle has an 18-ounce capacity with double-walled insulation to keep your water cooler longer. On the outside, it has a reflective coating and is harnessed by a zippered phone pouch (that can hold phones up to 6.25 x 3.25 inches in size) with an adjustable hand strap and a clear, touchscreen-conductive cover. Inside the pouch, you'll find headphone port openings at the bottom, as well as a separate pocket where you can store small items like your ID, keys, or even a protein bar. If you're looking for something with a larger fluid capacity and without touchscreen capability, go with this pick from CamelBak.

Available sizes: n/a

4. Tuck It Into These Cult-Favorite Leggings With Side Pockets

With over 39,000 positive reviews (and growing!), these IUGA leggings with an angled pocket on either side have a serious fan base. The polyester-spandex fabric was designed with a four-way stretch that allows for a generous amount of give, and while the exact pocket dimensions aren't provided by the manufacturer, many shoppers have confirmed that they've been able to tuck in phones with screens up to 6.5 inches perfectly. "I went running with my phone in my pocket, so I could listen to my tunes," one user wrote. "I couldn't even feel my phone once I placed it in the pocket and I never once had to fiddle with it during my trail run." Alternatively, if you prefer the feel of bike shorts to leggings, opt for a similar pair from another brand.

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

5. Utilize This Ultra-Useful Hydration Belt With A Phone Pocket

This hydration belt is the perfect pick for hands-free hydration and phone storage. With a non-slip backing and an adjustable, reflective waist belt, this pick stays secure without bouncing on your run. It has two front zippered pockets, and the front one is made for smartphones up to 6.5 inches in length — with regular cases on— and has a touchscreen-capable cover, and the option to flip up (though it will also stay put with Velcro). Likewise, it comes with two 10-ounce water bottles that fit in designated side pouches. If you want something with more of a pop of color than black (featured), you can get this exact belt in hot pink, electric lime, or royal blue. And if you don't think you'll need immediate access to your phone, opt for this pocketed hydration belt from another brand that can hold a munch larger water bottle.

Available sizes: One size (adjustable diameter 27–45 inches)

6. Or Try This Slim Fanny Pack

This slim fanny pack-style belt is made of a lightweight spandex blend that's super flexible and can stretch to accommodate plenty of items in the four pockets — including phones of any size, according to the brand (though you can check the compatibility chart to be sure). Simply place your items within the pockets, then flip the belt inside out so everything stays securely in place. There are no closures — just pull it on over your head and go. You can choose to wear it over or under your clothing or go with a true fanny pack option from another label.

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

7. Wear These Double-Layer Training Shorts With A Hidden Pocket

These double-layer shorts truly are the best of both worlds: They have the look of classic running shorts and the feel of a stretchy, form-fitting pair (with a built-in phone pocket). Both layers are made of breathable stretch nylon that wicks moisture away to keep you cool. They have a back zippered pocket for smaller items, and though the inner pocket dimensions aren't provided, many reviewers have confirmed their phones (plus cases) could fit thanks to the stretchy textile (the highest screen size mentioned was 6.4 inches). Lastly, there are subtle reflective dots on either side to keep you safe.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8. Use This Lightweight Running Backpack

If you want to bring a little extra on your run, consider a lightweight, vest-style backpack. This pick has two slim pockets, one that can fit devices with up to a 5-inch screen, and another that can fit devices up to 8.5 inches — plus, the larger pocket has two headphone jack ports at the top. It's made from a water-resistant, breathable neoprene and nylon combination that's finished with reflective panels on both the back and the straps. To keep it secure and stable as you hit your stride, it has an adjustable sternum buckle and its shoulder straps have two points of adjustment each, as well as a quick-release buckle for easy access. If you don't need as much capacity, go with a running vest with a front phone pocket.

Available sizes: One size

9. Slip It Into This Breathable Tank Top

Consider a breathable mesh tank top with a built-in side pocket if you prefer to have your phone readily available during your run. Made of a stretchy, moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend, this tank has racerback straps and comfortable, chafe-resistant seams. On the left side, you'll find a designated phone pocket with flap closure. A quick note on phone sizing: While the manufacturer states that the pocket will best fit phones up to 5.5-inches, some reviewers reported having success with phones up to 6.1 inches (like an iPhone XR), which fit snugly (an ideal fit when running). Another thing to keep in mind is that you have the choice between solid and mesh fabrics, as well as slim and thick straps — all of them have the same size phone pocket, so shop according to your preference.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10. Or, Keep It Secure In Your Hand With This Popular Phone Grip

If you prefer to have your phone handy at all times, keep it secure with a slim, elastic phone grip. This pick is made from stretchy cotton that sticks to the back of a phone (or phone case) with an ultra-durable 3M adhesive. Nothing high tech about it, but plenty of peace of mind — simply slip a finger (or a few) through the back loop to lasso your phone to your hand. While the universal size should suffice for all phones, you can also get an XL version that's a bit longer (and works great for tablets).