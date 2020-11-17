The Wildly Popular Womanizer Pro40 Is 40% Off On Black Friday

If 2020 were that Tyra Banks meme it would say, "Stay home and masturbate, but make it fashion." And since saving money is always in style, I've compiled the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sex toy deals for 2020, with an emphasis on Black-owned sex tech businesses. (You can thank me by continuing to wear a mask, staying at home, and tipping all service workers 30%.)

Self-isolation is a great time to learn more about your body and pleasure. After countless months of indoor time, you're probably looking to spice up your masturbation routine. If you're thinking about buying a toy during the pandemic, you're certainly not alone. According to a Womanizer and We-Vibe representative, product sales have gone up more than 263% since March. Additionally, a November study from pleasure brand Tracy's Dog found that 37% of sales made during the pandemic were purchased by people buying their first sex toy ever. With no social events in sight, it seems like everyone is hopping on the sex toy train.

Whether you're a sex toy collector or just dipping your toe into the sex tech pond, here are 41 of the best deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Save 10% At Soft Spot Neon Green Silicone Rabbit Vibrator Soft Spot $35 $31.50 Soft Spot is a Black-owned pleasure brand focused on intimacy, self-confidence, and creating toys for all genders. They prioritize safety and privacy and ensure discreet shipping. They will have 10% off the entire site on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Save Up To 50% At Le Wand Le Wand Massager Le Wand $170 $127.50 Le Wand is a woman-founded premium brand of personal vibrating massagers. They're offering 25 to 50% most items from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Additionally, if your total order is over $150, you'll snag an extra 5% off.

Save 20% At Overkink Ball Gag With Leather Straps Overkink $16.99 $13.60 Overkink is a Black-owned sex store aiming to help normalize sex-positivity in the Black community and share the importance of self-love, safe sex, and body care. On Black Friday, the site is offering 20% off storewide, with an extra 15% off all sale items with the code: BLACKITY.

Save Up To 30% At Unbound Unbound Bean Unbound $36 $25.20 Pleasure brand Unbound is all about making beautiful body-safe products for when you're feeling yourself. Their early sale starts Nov. 19 with 20% sitewide, followed by a Black Friday sale of 25% sitewide and a Cyber Monday sale of 30% sitewide — all automatically applied at checkout.

Save 40% At Naughty Sinsation Miss Minnie Naughty Sinsation $25 $15 Naughty Sinsation is a new Black-owned business providing accessible and affordable pleasure options to college students (and everyone else!). They will be having a 40% sitewide promotion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Save $15 At Ohnut Ohnut Ohnut $65 $50 Aimed at making penetrative sex less painful and more pleasurable, Ohnut will be $15 off from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday only, there will be a free gift with any purchase of your choice. Snag some travel lube, stickers, or a sex-positive greeting card.

Save 15% At Organic Loven Happy Rabbit Vibrator Strap-On Kit Organic Loven $99.99 $84.99 Organic Loven is a Black-owned pleasure company making intimate products that nourish the body and mind. On Black Friday, they will hold the Tease Me Holiday Sale with 15% off all products in their Tease Me line with coupon code: TEASEME15.

Save 20% At Dame Products Dame Products Eva II Dame $135 $108 Sexual wellness company Dame Products is all about building community, innovating pleasure tools, and bringing empowering sexual education into your bedroom. The site is offering 20% off sitewide from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.

Save Up To 70% at Babeland Magic Wand Rechargeable Babeland $129.95 $103.96 Since 1993, the iconic Babeland has been making space for women (and babes of all genders!) to talk about pleasure and explore new things in bed. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, they're having a Cyber Weekend Sale for 20% off site-wide (with some exclusions). On Dec. 1, they start their 10 Days of Deals, with flash sales and themed days making products up to 70% off.

Save 35% At Seduction By Lace Frisky Bed Restraints Seduction By Lace $39.99 $20.99 Seduction By Lace is a Black-owned small business, which helps people find confidence and independence in their sex lives. They will offer three bundle deal boxes that include lingerie, a toy, and a flavored lube priced on Black Friday. On Cyber Monday, the site will offer 35% off with a code: CyberSexy35.

Shop For A Cause At Maude Maude Vibe Maude $45 To treat yourself and support empowering sex education, wellness, and personal intimacy, company Maude will be donating all proceeds from Cyber Monday to Peer Health Exchange.

Save 20% At New York Toy Collective Carter Silicone Dildo New York Toy Collective $169 $135.20 The New York Toy Collective is a Black-owned, sex-positive company that makes artisan silicone dildos and packers. On Black Friday, they'll have 20% off sitewide with the code: Friday.

Save 20% At Zumio Zumio S Zumio $98 Designed by a busy single mom, Zumio is all about exploring your body, making the most of your you-time. Zumio is offering 20% off sitewide and on Amazon from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

Save 30% At Tango Butt Plug Tango $28 $19.60 Your plug for plugs, Tango, offers 30% off sitewide from Friday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Dec. 4.

Save 25% At Plume Moi Box Deluxe Plume $99.99 $75 Pleasure brand Plume is a Black-owned business that aims to help people define their own sexual expression. The site will have a 25% off sale on Black Friday.

Save 25% At Lylyth Bodywand Crystallized Wand Massager Bling Bling Lylyth $159.99 $119 Lylyth is a Black-owned brand that sells handcrafted sex toys and soft leather bondage (not to mention amazing lingerie). They aim to make their customers feel sexually liberated and excited to explore their desires. Lylyth is offering 25% off sitewide for Black Friday and a buy two get one free mystery item on cyber Monday.

Save 30% At KinkCrate Kink Crate KinkCrate $60 $42 KinkCrate is a Black-owned monthly subscription box brand for sex toys, kinky gear, and other BDSM goodies. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you can snag 30% off all monthly crates and single-item purchases with code: BUSTLE.

Support Sex Workers At Nox Icicle No. 31 Glass G-Spot Dildo Nox Shop $33 For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, online retailer Nox will be doing a fundraiser for Maggies Toronto, a by-and-for sex worker action project. Their holiday gift sets are on sale through the holidays.

Save Up To 50% At LELO Lelo Soraya 2 Lelo $186 Luxury pleasure brand LELO has Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from 25 to 50% off various items across the site. These deals will range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3.

Save Up To 40% At Womanizer Womanizer Starlet 2 Womanizer $79 $63.20 Pleasure company Womanizer will be offering 20% off most items from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4. Additionally, the Womanizer Pro40 and Womanizer Starlet will receive an extra 20% off on these dates with code: BF20.

Save Up To 30% At b-Vibe Swirl Texture Plug b-Vibe $92.50 $46.25 The hub of all things butt stuff, b-Vibe is 25 to 30% select items Black Friday to Cyber Monday, applied at checkout. If your total order is over $100, you will receive an extra 5% off.

Save Up To 40% At We-Vibe We-Vibe Sync We-Vibe $199 $119.40 We-Vibe will be offering 20% off most items from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4. Additionally, the We-Vibe Sync will receive an extra 20% off on these dates with code: BF20.

Save Up to 50% At Lovehoney Jelly Rancher Pleasure Anal Training Butt Plug Lovehoney $26.99 Lovehoney, a global leader in sexual wellness, is having Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offering up to 50% off essentials, sex toys, bondage gear, and lingerie. The sale is running in three waves: early access, Nov. 18 – 26; Black Friday Weekend, Nov. 26 – 29, and Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

Save 25% At LUVOQA Womanizer Starlet 2 LUVOQA $79 $59.25 LUVOQA is a hypoallergenic online boutique selling body-safe sex toys. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, they'll have 25% off most of their best-selling toys, free shipping, and a free gift with purchase of select items, as supplies last. Some *secret* deals will also show up during checkout.

Save 30% At Je Joue Mio Je Joue $109 $76.30 Pleasure company Je Joue is offering 30% off for Black Friday weekend. The site is also running a Black Friday $500 Giveaway promotion for new subscribers to their newsletter.

Save 30% At MysteryVibe MysteryVibe Crescendo MysteryVibe $179 $125.30 Sexual health and wellbeing company MysteryVibe is having a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, with 30% off vibrators and bundles. From Dec. 3 to Dec. 22, the site will offer 20% off select vibrators and bundles.

Save 30% At ZALO Rosalie Rabbit Vibrator - Bright Red ZALO $219 $153.30 Putting the beauty into sex tech, ZALO will have 30% off sale on all products starting on Thanksgiving, ending Dec. 4, with code: THANKS2020.

Save 40% At Lovers We-Vibe Bloom Lovers $119 Lovers is all about sex positivity, fun, self-love, and empowerment. On Black Friday, the site is offering 40% off certain products with the code: LOVERS40, as well as a free gift with any purchase. The sale continues on Cyber Monday, with 25% sitewide with the code: CYBER25.

Save 20% At Lora DiCarlo Onda by Lora DiCarlo Lora DiCarlo $180 $144 Lora DiCarlo aims to end sexual shame and stigma and make all people feel empowered in their sexuality. From Black Friday to Dec. 4, they will be offering 20% off sitewide in the U.S.

Save 60% At Aneros Aneros Helix Aneros $55 For prostate stimulators and butt plugs, check out Aneros. On Black Friday, the site will be offering 30 to 60% off select items. Purchases over $50 get a free pin, and purchases over $75 come with free shipping.

Save 20% At Emojibator The Eggplant Emojibator Emojibator $29 $23.20 For a vibrator that's really out of the box, check out Emojibator. Their body-safe and budget-friendly toys come in super creative shapes (there's a pickle vibe). Save 20% sitewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday with code: PLEASURE20.

Save 25% At OhMiBod OhMiBod Freestyle: W OhMiBod $130 From Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, sex tech company OhMiBod is offering 25% off most items with code: BESTOW. Orders over $30 will receive free shipping, and over $50 will get free gifts with purchase.

Save 60% At JIMMYJANE JimmyJane Iconic Bullet One Touch Vibrator JimmyJane $16 Design-centric brand JIMMYJANE offers up to 60% off sitewide starting Nov. 13 until the end of November.

Save Up To 30% At StarShip Meteor StarShip $41.99 Georgia-based pleasure shop StarShip is offering 25% off select items from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. On Cyber Monday, they will offer 30% off all orders $100 or more.