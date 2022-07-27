Fitness

8 Expert-Approved Calf Stretches For Runners

Beyond putting your toes against the wall.

Calf stretches for runners that pros recommend.
By Carolyn Steber

The calf muscles play a fundamental role in running, says run coach Marnie Kunz. They’re key for good running mechanics, so if they get tight, they can impede your speed and form. Here are a few calf stretches for runners to try before and after a jog.

Curb Stretch

Kunz suggests doing a 10-minute dynamic stretch — that includes this move — to warm up.

- Prop toes up on a curb or wall (or reach down and grab them).

- Press heel down, lift toes up.

- Feel stretch in calf.

- Hold for 20 seconds.

- Repeat three times on both legs.

