Captain Sir Tom Moore Is Asking Everyone To Get Walking For His New Campaign

His first campaign captured the nation and earned him a knighthood, now Captain Tom Moore is back to work. The WW2 veteran raised £33 million for the NHS during his first campaign where he walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April. Now, Captain Sir Tom Moore is starting a new campaign during England's second lockdown in support of those who feel "lonely and frightened."

Moore is encouraging the public to get walking and log activities on social media over the next week, using the hashtag #WalkWithTom. The money raised during this campaign will go towards his foundation, the Captain Tom Foundation, which supports four charities: mental health charity Mind; The Royal British Legion; Helen and Douglas House children's hospice in Oxfordshire; and Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes, per BBC News. The foundation aims to "combat loneliness and support those facing bereavement."

"We are in a difficult situation but we'll get through it if we all join together," the veteran said. "We've got to consider that during this next coming period there are going to be a lot of unhappy people who are lonely and frightened and we need to go out and help those people. That's why we've got the Captain Tom Foundation."

Since completing his 100 laps, Moore has been knighted by the Queen as well as releasing an autobiography in September. The veteran's story will also be told in an upcoming biopic, which is set to begin shooting in 2021. Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard are behind the script, and are in close contact with the Moore family. "We are working side by side with them, spending a lot of time getting to know each other," Moorcroft recently told The Sun. "This is about telling his story as authentic as it can be and making sure we protect his voice and message because it's a strong and important one."