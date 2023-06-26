Even though it’s pretty straightforward, chair pose still manages to be one of the more challenging yoga postures. As you stand there with your legs shaking and your glutes on fire, you can rest assured that — at the very least — your booty is getting a good workout.

Chair pose, or utkatasana, is a standing yoga pose that involves holding yourself steady in a sort of squat with your legs together and your hands extended overhead. It’s a common move that’s incorporated into various styles of yoga, including hatha, vinyasa, and power yoga, says Karina Blackwood, a registered yoga teacher, who notes it can either be part of a dynamic flow or held statically to build strength and heat in the body

The posture is considered to be a full-body strengthening move, but it really does zero in on the glutes as you extend your hips forward while sending your butt backwards. This motion activates your glute muscles to maintain balance and stability, says Brie Bednarski, a 500-RYT yoga instructor and breathwork facilitator at YogaRenew Teacher Training. “Through practicing this pose, you can strengthen your glutes, making it easier to perform daily activities that involve hip extension, such as walking, climbing stairs, or running,” she tells Bustle. As a bonus, having stronger glutes can improve lower back pain, she says, which is another perk to working on a perky bum.

Along with the glutes, chair pose engages your quads, hamstrings, core, and back. “The quadriceps support and stabilize your body while the back muscles work in conjunction with the core to support the spine, encouraging proper alignment and posture,” Bednarksi tells Bustle. The move also provides a nice stretch for your ankles, shins, and shoulders, thanks to the way you lean forward and reach up — which is great for your overall mobility, too. Here’s how to do chair pose, as well as how to modify it, according to yoga pros.

How To Do Chair Pose

Here, Blackwood explains how to get yourself into chair pose.

- Start by standing tall with your feet together or hip-width apart, grounding evenly through all four corners of your feet.

- Inhale as you raise your arms overhead and reach towards the ceiling.

- Keep your palms facing each other or bring your hands together.

- Exhale and bend your knees, as if sitting back in an imaginary chair.

- Keep your thighs parallel to the floor, or as close to parallel as possible, without letting your knees extend beyond your toes.

- Engage your core muscles by drawing your navel in towards your spine.

- Keep your chest lifted, shoulders relaxed, and gaze forward.

- Hold the chair pose for five to 10 deep breaths, gradually building up to longer durations as you gain strength and endurance.

- Aim to hold the pose for at least 30 seconds to 1 minute, or even longer if you feel comfortable.

- To come out of the pose, inhale as you straighten your legs and raise your torso back up to a standing position.

- Exhale as you lower your arms down by your sides.

How To Modify Chair Pose

Tom Werner/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Chair pose is tough, but it definitely shouldn’t hurt. “If you experience any discomfort or strain, you can lessen the depth of the bend in your knees or decrease the duration of the pose for a partial chair pose,” Blackwood says. It might also feel more stable to step your feet further apart. For even more support, she recommends adding a few props. If you have limited mobility or no balance, stand with your back against a wall and slide down into chair pose.

There are also lots of fun ways to level up, says Whitney Berger, a certified yoga instructor and founder of WhitFit NYC. To light up your inner thighs, squeeze your legs together as you squat. To work your core and back, really reach up with your arms. To go one further, try lifting up onto the balls of your feet or lifting and bending one leg over the other to create a figure-four. “This is great for balance and it also strengthens the legs,” Berger tells Bustle. “Adding a pulse to chair pose is another simple and effective way to make it a bit more challenging.”

Once chair pose becomes second nature, try extending a leg forward for a one-legged chair pose. “This variation further challenges your balance and stability, and strengthens the standing leg,” Blackwood says.

Common Chair Pose Mistakes

Mireya Acierto/DigitalVision/Getty Images

It’s common to sag a bit while in chair pose, so look down and make sure your knees aren’t sliding past your toes. “This puts excessive strain on the knee joints,” Blackwood says. “Instead, focus on sitting your hips back and down while keeping your knees in line with your ankles.”

Makes sure your chest stays tall and lifted, as well. “Avoid rounding your upper back and collapsing your chest,” she adds. “Maintain an upright posture, lengthen your spine, and draw your shoulder blades down and back to engage the core and maintain proper alignment.”

Keep your core and legs engaged, your shoulders relaxed, and your weight evenly distributed from your heels up to the balls of your feet. That will help create a stable base for the pose, Blackwood says, so you don’t lean too forward or far back. Keep the invisible chair image in mind, and you should be set.

Studies referenced:

Jeong, UC. (2015). The effects of gluteus muscle strengthening exercise and lumbar stabilization exercise on lumbar muscle strength and balance in chronic low back pain patients. J Phys Ther Sci. doi: 10.1589/jpts.27.3813.

Salem, GJ. (2013). Physical demand profiles of hatha yoga postures performed by older adults. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. doi: 10.1155/2013/165763.

Experts:

Brie Bednarski, 500-RYT yoga instructor, breathwork facilitator at YogaRenew Teacher Training

Karina Blackwood, registered yoga teacher, Pilates instructor

Whitney Berger, certified yoga instructor, founder of WhitFit NYC