With the Omircon variant moving faster than Father Christmas on December 24 and threat of another lockdown ever looming, some people in the UK are opting for virtual celebrations for the second Christmas running, including the much-loved Christmas quiz. Whether they were already a tradition in your household or have become a new feature since lockdown began, quiz question about Christmas are a great way to get in the festive spirit and introduce a bit of friendly competition to your yuletide scheduling. With this in mind, I’ve gathered together 50 – yes 50 – Christmas quiz questions that cover everything from music to food and festive traditions to film and TV.

In this Christmas quiz (which will work just as well for an IRL get together as a virtual party), you can expect to find questions on telly faves like The Vicar of Dibley and Gavin & Stacey, classic films such as Love Actually, iconic festive lyrics from George Michael and Elton John, as well as obscure facts like who invented Christmas crackers and which country created the Yule Log.

So, keep scrolling to find a fresh batch of Christmas quiz questions and answers that will make your Christmas even more entertaining than the last.

Music Questions 1. What was the Christmas number one in 2020? 2. In what year did Leona Lewis originally release her festive bop “One More Sleep”? 3. Which song is most-streamed by Brits at Christmas? 4. In Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas”, what does the singer want to watch “forever and ever”? 5. What year was Band Aid 30’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” released? 6. Who was the first X Factor winner to have a Christmas number one? 7. Which Australian pop star covered Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” in 2016? 8. In Wham’s “Last Christmas”, what did George Michael write on a note attached to a gift? 9. Which artist or band has had the most Christmas number ones in the UK? 10. Which Spice Girls hit was Christmas number one in 1996? Answers 1. LadBaby’s “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’” 2. 2013 3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey (Official Charts) 4. The snow fall 5. 2014 6. Shayne Ward 7. Kylie Minogue 8. “I love you” 9. The Beatles (Official Charts) 10. “2 Become 1”

TV Questions 1. When did the second Gavin & Stacey Christmas special air? 2. Which British comedy duo aired Christmas specials during the 1970s? 3. Who played the three ghosts in the Catherine Tate special Nan’s Christmas Carol? 4. What’s the UK’s most-watched TV Christmas special of all time? 5. What alcoholic beverage was Bryn talking about when he asked “What will they think of next?” in the Gavin & Stacey 2008 Christmas special? 6. Which Ricky Gervais-led sitcom had a Christmas special in 2003? 7. What music show ended in 2006, but airs a special episode each Christmas? 8. When was the first Annual Hootenanny hosted by Jools Holland? 9. In The Vicar of Dibley’s season one Christmas episode, what was Alice most looking forward that Christmas? 10. In what year was the The Royal Christmas Broadcast first televised? Answers 1. 2019 2. Morecambe & Wise 3. Ben Miller, David Tennant, and Roger Lloyd Pack 4. Only Fools and Horses “Time On Our Hands” (Digital Spy) 5. Mint Baileys 6. The Office 7. Top of the Pops 8. 1993 9. “My highlights are going to be Jurassic Park and the Queen’s speech, written this year by Ruby Wax.” 10. 1957

Film Questions 1. What song does Billy Mack record a Christmas version of in Love Actually? 2. Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock will make her acting debut in which 2021 Christmas movie? 3. Which actor co-wrote the 2019 film Last Christmas? 4. What’s the title of the sequel to The Snowman? 5. Who voiced Arthur in Arthur Christmas? 6. What’s the UK’s favourite Christmas film? 7. What’s the name of Jack Black’s character in The Holiday? 8. Jodie Whittaker starred in which 2015 Christmas film? 9. What does Mr. Narwhal say to Buddy as he leaves the North Pole in Elf? 10. Who voiced the Gruffalo in The Gruffalo? Answers 1. “Love Is All Around” by The Troggs 2. Boxing Day 3. Emma Thompson 4. The Snowman and the Snowdog 5. James McAvoy 6. It’s A Wonderful Life (BBC Radio 2 poll) 7. Miles 8. Get Santa 9. “Bye Buddy, hope you find your dad!” 10. Robert Coltrane

Food & Drink Questions 1. What popular ’70s Christmas pastry snack is making a comeback? 2. Which country created the Yule Log? 3. What alcohol is typically poured on a Christmas pudding? 4. In what century did mulled wine become a festive drink? 5. Why is mincemeat called mincemeat? 6. What’s the most popular Christmas drink in the UK? 7. What does a “Snowball” cocktail consist of? 8. What’s the anatomical name of a turkey wishbone? 9. What vegetable do Brits eat at Christmas more than any other country in Europe? 10. In which country is it tradition to visit KFC at Christmas? Answers 1. Vol au vent (Evening Standard) 2. Norway (History) 3. Brandy 4. The 16th century (Traveldine) 5. In the middle ages, mincemeat was made of mutton or beef preserved by sugar, spices and alcohol (Walkers Shortbread) 6. Mulled wine (Yorkshire Evening Post) 7. Advocat, sparkling lemonade, lime juice or lime cordial, and ice (BBC Good Food) 8. Furcula 9. Brussel sprouts (iNews) 10. Japan (BBC)