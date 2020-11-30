23 Holiday Trivia Questions For Your Zoom Parties This Year

You've been preparing for this moment all year. The invitations have been sent, the backdrop has been chosen, and you've made a festive cocktail that will surely put you in the holiday spirit. You're finally ready to host the best Zoom holiday party ever. As far as activities go, you’ve picked a mix of entertaining virtual games and holiday-themed conversation starters, but what about a round of good ‘ol fashioned holiday-themed trivia?

When was the last time you sat down and really thought about the origins and reasons for celebrating the holidays? Did you know that the term “X-mas” is actually from the mid 1500’s and the Greeks invented it? Or that Kwanzaa is a relatively new holiday? Treat your party guests to the gift of knowledge and watch their minds be blown away.

Holiday Trivia Questions

When was the term "X-mas" invented? True or false: the song, "Jingle Bells" was written specifically for Christmas. When was Christmas declared a national holiday? True or false: Hanukkah is the most popular Jewish holiday. How many days of Kwanzaa are there? Do more Americans own real or artificial trees? What does the word "Hanukkah" mean? What is the candle holder for Hanukkah called? What year was Kwanzaa created? Which three colors are used in Kwanzaa? Who was the first U.S. president to recognize Hanukkah in the White House? True or false: you are supposed to light all of the candles on the first night of Hanukkah. What is the candle holder for Kwanzaa called? How much money do Americans spend (on average) on holiday gifts per person? True or false: Kwanzaa is a religious holiday. Which department store was featured in the film Miracle on 34th Street? What is the highest grossing Christmas movie? Which is more popular for gift purchasing: Black Friday or Cyber Monday? True or false: Christmas originally began as a pagan holiday. In the Christmas story, The Gift of Magi, what does the wife sell in order to purchase a gift for her husband? Who was the author of A Christmas Carol? How many reindeer were in the story Twas the Night Before Christmas? What made Frosty the Snowman come to life?

supersizer/E+/Getty Images

Answers To Holiday Trivia