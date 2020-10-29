Remember *mic drop* moments? Consider clapbacks inspired by TikTok their trendy younger sister. When you find yourself in the middle of a back and forth that you didn't want to be having in the first place, consider these sassy comebacks like an instant "eject" button. From reminding your friends to mind their own business to simply shutting down the conversation, TikTok clapbacks will keep you trendy and tranquil. And that's on period.

Whether your partner always keeps teases you about your skincare regiment or your bestie calls you out in the group chat, having a clapback on hand keeps everyone on their toes. Though you may know TikTok for its choreographed dances and packs of teenagers wearing baggy t-shirts and gold safety pin earrings, the app is chock-full of quotable moments, spicy one-liners, and zesty comebacks that will to end any conversation with a bang. And while sometimes you may want to #let #it #go, and not sweat the small stuff, sometimes its worth it to stir the pot a little but. After all, you can't spell pretty without petty.

If you're looking to dunk on a friend or want to end a conversation with a burn here are nine clapbacks, inspired by TikTok.

ABCDEFG. The conversation is over. The key here is to embody Kourtney Kardashian, the queen of setting boundaries and knowing her worth. And you know, wearing biker shorts and a sweatshirt and looking flawless.

If you're not going to respect me...then leave. Peace out.

I'm not mad, you're mad. It's the 2020 version of "I'm rubber, you're glue." Periodt.

Ain't got the time or the patience to deal with your sh*t today. You don't have the time today, tomorrow, or the next day.

This is #meleaving this conversation. As Dua Lipa says, "If you don't like the way I talk, then why am I on your mind?"

You're salty, I'm spicy. Nobody likes their food bland.

I didn't mean to push all your buttons, I was just looking for mute. Hmm... I didn't call for rudeness so this must be the wrong number. Dial again.

Mind your business. Na, na, na, na, na.