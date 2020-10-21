15 Date Ideas Inspired By TikTok Trends

Put a finger down if you've ever fantasized about planning a date inspired by TikTok. Anyone? I knew it wasn't just me. From duets and dances to home decor, everyone's favorite video app is surprisingly full of romantic inspo, especially date ideas you can try at home. With concerts and clubs off the table for the foreseeable future, it's time to get creative with your self-distance dates. And, you know, watch TikTok for hours on end as "motivation."

Maybe you've just started seeing someone new. Perhaps you're hoping to go on a special date with your long-time love. Whatever your romantic status, planning a super sweet night can be an effective way to forget about external stressors (like a global pandemic or a presidential election) and just be with each other. When working from home makes every day feel the same, going on a unique date can shake up your routine and give you something to look forward to. Taking a night to make art together or do a DIY project will get your creative juices flowing and show you a new side of your partner.

These 15 dates inspired by TikTok will have your date falling for you and your #foryoupage.

Have a fancy cocktail night with edible flower ice cubes. Know what makes this hour happy? Making totally Instagramable drinks at home.

Feel all the #cottagecore vibes. OK, so you may not live in a rustic stone cabin in a meadow, but that doesn't mean you can't pretend. If there's a nature preserve or public garden near you, enjoy some time surrounded by plants and animals. Even if you're in a city or a super industrial area, have a sweet tea party with nice jams and pastel placemats.

Make an epic pillow fort. To make movie night extra special, try building a giant blanket and pillow fort together. You'll get to go from construction to cuddles.

Choose a world cuisine to cook together. If you're trying to step up your takeout game, try making your favorite world foods at home. For extra fun, meet up before to explore different groceries and markets to find all the ingredients.

Get takeout and watch the sunset. Snuggling up in the backseat at sunset is a great way to eat dinner with a view. If you don't have a car, try watching the sunset from a roof or just anywhere outside.

Learn a dance together. Though you can't go clubbing at the actual club, turn up the tunes and teach your date all of your favorite TikTok dances. Bonus points if you make up your own.

Do some dollar store crafts. When you're balling on a budget, hitting up a dollar or discount store can really give you the most bang for your buck. You can find art projects you both want to try together or make for each other.

Create a foam mirror. When it comes to TikTok home DIY, foam is the name of the game. Fixing an old mirror or dresser will have you on cloud nine.

Tie Dye! The best thing about tie-dye is that you can wear it all year long. When the seasons start to change, tie-dye some warmer pieces to keep you toasty and trendy.

Do a home decor DIY. Not all home decor demands power tools. Find a fun project with can do with materials you already have, and make your home feel even more you.

Give yourselves DIY facials. There are plenty of pantry staples that can be used as facemasks, like honey, oatmeal, and coffee. The next best thing to an actual facial is knowing how much money you're saving doing it at home.

Make Dalgona coffee. OK, in TikTok world, this trend is, like, seven million years old. But if you haven't made it, or want to make a seasonal twist (like pumpkin spice or peppermint mocha) this fluffy drink is fun take on "meeting for coffee."

Make homemade pasta. You don't need to be a gourmet chef to eat like one. Making pasta with a date is a great way to get a little messy and have a lot of fun.

Try some fast food hacks/secret menu items. Everyone loves a not-so-secret secret menu. Make a list of all the hacks you need to try, and then drive around to your favorite fast food places for fast food tapas.