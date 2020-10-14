20 Dating App Conversation Starters, Inspired By TikTok

When David Bowie wrote "Modern Love" in 1983, he probably never pictured people starting conversations on dating apps inspired by TikTok. In the year 2020, flirting via TikTok references is replacing texting memes as the meet-cute of the moment. For those fearing that TikTok's time was coming to an end, fear not. On Sept. 14, the app was absorbed by tech company Oracle (with the help of Walmart). And that means that TikTok (and TikTok-inspired pickup lines) are here to stay. And that's on period.

If you're looking to break the ice with a new match or can't wait to message your latest crush, here are first messages inspired by TikTok.

1 Put a finger down if you’re also looking to eat tacos and watch bad TV with. Thai food and movies? Pizza and board games? Coffee and hopscotch? I'm not picky.

2 Me to my friend about messaging first: "I’m not gonna do it, girl. I was just thinking about it, but I’m not gonna do it... I did it." Spoiler alert: it was worth it.

3 Physically, I am here: wearing sweatpants scrolling Tinder. Mentally, I am here: taking you on a nice date. We're manifesting life goals over here.

4 I might not be the one for you, but I am the one on your #foryoupage. You might be the one for them, too!

5 If Halloween wasn't canceled, we could go as Ocean Spray and "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. I just want to vibe.

6 Can't wait to message you today, tomorrow, the next day, and the days after that. And that's on Period. You probably have the right idea, and the right match.

7 Are you looking for a bad, uh, bleep? I'll Add(ison Rae) you on Snapchat!

8 Biology tells you thatyou're 70% water. Chemistry tells you that you're 60% oxygen. Physics tell you that you're 99.99% empty space. And I tell you that you're 100% a cutie. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

9 I see you're on a dating app. Did somebody, did somebody break your heart? Lookin’ like an angel...

10 Hi 👉 👈 When you're bashful, yet brave.

11 Ask me what I’m thinkin about. I’ll tell you what I’m thinking about... I'm thinking about asking you out for wine and cheese in the park. (Plus, no one can read this without thinking about the adorable video of Addison and Bryce.)

12 Can we learn the WAP dance together? I'll bring the bucket and the mop!

13 Hold up, wait a minute... It's a first message from a new match!

14 Wanna get (Dalgona) coffee sometimes? Watch me whip (coffee), now watch me nae nae.

15 If you’re also lonely and bored, duet this. It takes two to duet.

16 I've been waiting for this one. Turn it up. Looking for the Missy Elliott to my Lizzo.

17 Wanna snuggle up for Heather weather? It's polyester!

18 I feel like you could have been nicer to me today. Just looking for someone to do TikTok couple pranks with.

19 Ayy, tell lil' shorty come here! Saw them on Tinder, and it said they likes long walks.