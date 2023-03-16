Fitness

Trainers Love These 11 Cool-Down Exercises & Stretches For After A Workout

Don't skip this step.

The best cool-down exercises and stretches to do after a workout.
A cool-down is a low-intensity exercise and stretch period that happens after a workout. These moves promote recovery, reduce your risk of injury, and get your body back to a resting state, says trainer Lalitha McSorley, PT. Here, 11 cool-down exercises and stretches to try.

Walking

Walking lowers your heart rate and breathing to pre-workout levels, says trainer Michael Hamlin, making it a great cool-down.

- Walk at an easy pace, indoors or out.

- Continue strolling for five to 10 minutes.

