Nothing beats a good stretch after a long day of sitting at a desk, commuting, or lounging around in the exact same position. And the same is true if you just did an intense workout and can already feel the stiffness and soreness setting in. In these moments, the best thing you can do is roll out a yoga mat and try a few bendy moves.
One of the best places to find some muscle-lengthening routines? On YouTube, where Pamela Reif’s stretch videos serve as a perfect complement to the 25-year-old fitness expert’s intense core workout routines, sweat-inducing HIIT classes, and fun dance sessions. With nearly 9 million subscribers and countless views, Reif has developed a cult following for her short but spicy exercise sessions — but, thankfully, she balances things out with her offering of guided stretches.
Stretching is never a bad idea. If you just did a grueling workout, it might feel good to follow it up with a stretch sesh as a way to cool down and prevent sore muscles. In that case, look for one of Reif’s full-body stretch routines or a video curated for active rest days. By taking this time to recover, you’ll be able to jump back into your next workout without feeling too stiff or sore.
Of course, stretching is key even if you aren’t fresh out of a 10-minute ab challenge. Pull up one of Reif’s stretch videos if your back hurts, you feel yourself taking the shape of your desk chair, or whenever you’re stressed and need to calm down (which is easy since she always plays relaxing music). Here are her 7 best stretch videos to try.